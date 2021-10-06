Auditions set for community theatre production

ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) invites youth 7 to 20 years of age to audition for Barbara Robinson’s beloved holiday favorite, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” on Oct. 17 from 2-6 p.m. and Oct. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Auditions will be held at Arts Unlimited, 228 N. Main St., Mooresville.

Youth are asked to bring a picture and résumé, or snapshot and summary of experience, and they will read from the script.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” are scheduled for Dec. 17-19 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville.

For more information, visit www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com, call 704-707-6757 or email actartisticdir1@gmail.com.

Dr. Wrenn Goodman is the artistic director/president of ACTivate Community through Theatre, which seeks to enlighten, entertain and educate youth, intergenerational and senior communities through educational programs and performances that promote empowerment of the community.