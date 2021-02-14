Author James G. Martin releases revised edition of ‘Revelation Through Science’

Are science and faith incompatible? A recent release “Revelation through Science” (published by Xlibris) is a revised edition of James G. Martin’s 2016 book that sheds light on the relationship between science and religion.

Astronomers, physicists and biologists have now shown that the more deeply science probes nature, the more it reveals evidence pointing to God. After reviewing concepts from those fields, “Revelation through Science” adds new material from chemistry. Here, the author describes organic structures that are profoundly vital for life, yet too complex for self-assembly without some guiding principle. At a superficial level, science can be made to appear to deny religion. But as people go deeper into the molecular structure of DNA, proteins and sugars, they discover such profound complexity that life could not have arisen by unguided chance on this or any other planet. The revelations presented in this book should lift the burden from believers and seekers to realize that science is not the enemy of faith.

“Many are concerned about the apparent conflict between science and religion, and have been misled to think there is a fundamental incompatibility,” Martin stated. “I do not tell anyone what to believe, but challenge you with elements of science that should not be ignored and cannot be dismissed.”