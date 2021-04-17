 Skip to main content
Author Wiley Cash to be focus of Mooresville Library virtual program
Author Wiley Cash to be focus of Mooresville Library virtual program

The Mooresville Public Library will welcome North Carolina author Wiley Cash in an upcoming virtual program on April 29 at 6:30 p.m., as part of its Community Read celebration.

Assistant Library Director Nancy Rath said that one of Cash’s novels, “The Last Ballad,” has been read in several of their book clubs and was popular, leading the library to extend the invitation to Cash. It’s also their Community Read selection this year.

“Wiley Cash is nationally known, and we’re very excited to host him virtually so he can talk about ‘The Last Ballad’ and his new book that’s due out this fall,” said Rath. “We’re planning to have him back in the fall in person when it comes out.”

Patrons can view the virtual program by visiting http://bit.ly/MPLcommunityread. They can also stay up to date on the details of other activities and programs by checking the library’s website (mooresvillelibrary.org) and their social media accounts.

Wiley Cash
