Authorities investigating drowning at Davidson College Lake Campus

Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.

Around 3 p.m., emergency personnel responded to search for a missing swimmer, Mount Mourne Fire Chief Roger Hoover said in a news release. Agencies began a search of the area.

A victim was located and removed from the water at 3:44 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead by Iredell County EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Davidson College police with assistance from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Other agencies assisting the Mount Mourne Fire Department included Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Cornelius Lemley Fire-Rescue, Denver Fire Department and Iredell County Emergency Management.