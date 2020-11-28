Auto Lube & Repair presented Beautification Award

Mooresville’s Beautification Committee presented its recent Beautification Award to Auto Lube & Repair, located at 276 E. Plaza Drive, for the extensive renovations to both the building and grounds of this location.

The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance the Town of Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits of the town. For more information or to nominate a property, call Tim Brown at 704-799-8019.