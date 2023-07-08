Speedology Lifestyle Solutions along with co-hosts, Columbia Car Meets, and title sponsor, Audi Charlotte, announce one of the most anticipated auto events of the summer for Mooresville and the surrounding areas.

In their third year, these auto fundraiser events are the premier showcase of diverse vehicles and automotive innovation and it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts of all ages, industry professionals and the general public.

The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at the NASCAR Technical Institute, at 220 Byers Creek Road. Additionally, there is a rain date of July 22.

With its diverse cars, trucks and motorcycles on exhibit and engaging activities, this event is set to captivate automotive and motorsport enthusiasts of all ages and interests with a variety of sponsors, vendors, food trucks and entertainment including NASCAR TECH facility tours, Live DJ, dyno sessions and a panel discussion with globally recognized Rally racing and Drifting mechanic and co-driver, Heather Holler.

Here is a sneak peek into what visitors can expect at this fundraiser auto event.

Cars, trucks and bikes on display: Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of automotive history with an exhibition of timeless classics, meticulously preserved and restored to their former glory. Step back in time and appreciate the craftsmanship and elegance that has defined the industry.

Current hot and new vehicles: Get a glimpse of the now and forefront in automotive style and performance upgrades for import, exotic and domestic vehicles. Experience bold designs, sustainable technologies and groundbreaking features that will shape the automotive landscape in the years to come.

Interactive exhibits and onsite demos/facility tours: Engage with the NASCAR Tech staff to demo their virtual welding system that provide hands-on experience that giving an opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, safety advancements and automotive/ racing builds and maintenance machines found in modern vehicles with the NASCAR Tech staff at their booth and during facility tours.

Industry experts and special guests: Meet automotive and motorsports experts and automotive influencers as they share their insights, knowledge and visions for the future of the industries. Gain valuable insights into emerging trends, technological advancements and the evolution of mobility as well as the education opportunities that the NASCAR Tech Institute offers.

Live entertainment and family-friendly activities: Enjoy music via the live DJs as well as a range of family-friendly activities that add to the vibrant atmosphere of the event with door prizes and giveaways.

Food trucks: There’s something for everyone to indulge in so come hungry — Tacos on the Road, Jason’s Italian Ice, Golden Gals Funnel Cakes and Erik and K’s BBQ.

Dyno sessions: Experience this energizing thrill first-hand being up front and center to feel, hear and smell the exhilarating dyno pulls throughout the event allowing you the see power and performance of the latest models in the area; import, exotic and domestic — new and vintage.

Raffle: Thanks to Safety-Kleen, a raffle will take place during the event giving the winner a free NASCAR driving experience. ($1 per ticket for each raffle entry/ unlimited purchases).

Sponsors, vendors and partners include the following: Audi Charlotte, Tint World of Mooresville, Hagerty via Carol Huff, Eagle Car Ports, Gateway City Classic Cars of Charlotte, Carolina Golf Cars, NOS Energy Drink, Holley, Crash Jewelry, Spa Turbo USA, Tilley Harley Davidson, Toi Toi, Stiffy Phone Mounts, Tuttle Motorsports, 4th Generation Landscaping & Yard Cleanup and 704 Exotics Auto.

To learn more and stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements, make sure to visit the Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3x6UEqN6L

Tickets are available for purchase at www.thefoat.com and various ticket options are available to suit every attendee’s needs for general admission, VIP parking and Dyno sessions.

Beroth and Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, LLC bring together automotive enthusiasts, industry professionals and the general public collectively on a world-famous campus to celebrate the passion, innovation and artistry that defines the world of automobiles, motorsports and horsepower.

Details are subject to change. Refer to the event’s official Facebook event page for the most up-to-date information.