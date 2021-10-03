Auxiliary donates to local organizations

The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary has named the 2021 recipients of its annual charitable giving program. Three area organizations were chosen for the valuable services each provides in the greater Mooresville-Lake Norman area who are experiencing hardship or challenges in their lives. The 2021 recipients include HealthReach Community Clinic, Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center and The Christian Mission. This is the 14th consecutive year for the volunteer auxiliary’s charitable giving program where the volunteers annually donate, through their fundraising efforts, to community organizations. Volunteer Auxiliary President Victoria Knarr, left, and Secretary Barbara Mongold, display the notifications letters and checks issued to these recipients. These community donations are in addition to the annual student scholarships given by the auxiliary. For information regarding the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary program, visit the hospital’s website, www.LNRMC.com.