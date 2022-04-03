 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Award presented for service to DAR chapter

4-3 DAR program

Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars of North Carolina for his service to the chapter over nine years. A frequent presenter of local history, the chapter presented Stonestreet with a medal, a $2000 research fund award and a chapter certificate signed by Norris Creigler, national chair and N.C. president. The honors were awarded to Stonestreet at the March meeting. He gave a program on the “Accoutrements and Dress of the Revolutionary Period,” which included illustrations of items used during colonial times. The photo shows Stonestreet wearing the medal.

