Award-winning author Pam Withers to be featured in virtual visit
Award-winning author Pam Withers to be featured in virtual visit

The Mooresville Public Library will host Canadian-based author Pam Withers in a virtual visit to discuss her new book, as well as some of her other works, on May 18 at 5 p.m.

Withers is an award-winning young adult author of sports, adventure, and survivalist stories for middle and high school ages. She is an extreme sports enthusiast and former journalist and has lived all over the world. Her life experiences and familiarity with sports and survivalist situations help to ensure her books are factual and accurate, leading to her books winning numerous awards. Withers’ works are especially popular with otherwise reluctant readers in this age group, and she is a strong advocate for boys’ literacy.

“I dreamed of being an author from the age of seven onward,” said Withers. “I would have loved to have had an author come to our school or library, but never had the opportunity in our small Prairies town. It’s a privilege to visit schools and libraries now. It’s also nice to get a break from talking to my husband and cat, who don’t really read young-adult books.”

Megan Mosher, teen librarian, said, “We are grateful to be able to host Pam Withers virtually. Being able to engage and ask questions of a published author is exciting for readers and writers of all ages. I can’t wait to hear more about Pam’s writing process, her inspirations, and about her books.”

Withers will present virtually and then take questions and discussion from the attendees. Registration is required, and everyone registered to attend will also be receiving a free download to her book, “The Parkour Club,” prior to the event. There is no limit on space to attend.

For more information on Pam Withers and her work, please check out https://pamwithers.com. Registration for this event may be done either through the library website’s Calendar of Events https://mooresvillenc.evanced.info/signup/calendar) or by contacting Teen Librarian Megan Mosher (mmosher@mooresvillenc.gov).

