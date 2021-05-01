Award-winning author Pam Withers to be featured in virtual visit

The Mooresville Public Library will host Canadian-based author Pam Withers in a virtual visit to discuss her new book, as well as some of her other works, on May 18 at 5 p.m.

Withers is an award-winning young adult author of sports, adventure, and survivalist stories for middle and high school ages. She is an extreme sports enthusiast and former journalist and has lived all over the world. Her life experiences and familiarity with sports and survivalist situations help to ensure her books are factual and accurate, leading to her books winning numerous awards. Withers’ works are especially popular with otherwise reluctant readers in this age group, and she is a strong advocate for boys’ literacy.

“I dreamed of being an author from the age of seven onward,” said Withers. “I would have loved to have had an author come to our school or library, but never had the opportunity in our small Prairies town. It’s a privilege to visit schools and libraries now. It’s also nice to get a break from talking to my husband and cat, who don’t really read young-adult books.”