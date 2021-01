Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2021, Madeline, born on New Year’s Day at 8:13 a.m., weighing five pounds and four ounces, to proud parents Daphne and Adam.

Baby Madeline decided to make her debut to the world earlier than expected and enjoyed a few extra days in the hospital’s Special Care Nursery after mom Daphne, an ER nurse, worked her regular shift just the night before.

Baby Madeline was welcomed to the Lake Norman Regional family.