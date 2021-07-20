Back-to-School checkups are cornerstone of healthy school year

With homeschooling and hybrid learning disrupting classroom learning for the past 18 months, it’s easy to forget what preparing for a “normal” school year might look like. In addition to buying new clothes and stocking your child’s backpack with the right supplies, an annual physical and the proper immunizations will start your child’s new school year on a healthy foundation.
“The doctor is better able to learn about your child’s medical history and monitor their development throughout the years with annual check-ups,” says Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, Family Medicine physician. “Creating background information and a history makes it easier to identify potential concerns over time.”
Children should receive an annual checkup with their physician even if they are healthy. At a checkup, your child will receive a full physical exam, including measurements such as height and weight. This is a good time for parents to discuss any developmental, emotional or social concerns with the physician. Most insurance plans, including Medicaid, cover a free annual well-child visit.
Immunizations are another important way to protect your child’s health. While COVID vaccinations are not yet available for children under the age of 12, there are numerous other vaccines parents should discuss with their child’s physician, especially for children beginning school for the first time.
Receiving the right shots at the right time will help protect your child from contracting various diseases and help prevent the spread to others. Talk with your physician to learn what vaccinations your child should receive and at what age.
“It is essential for children to receive the appropriate immunizations at the appropriate time, especially before beginning school,” says Hicks-Thibodeau. “These shots will protect your child in the long run.”
If your child or teenager is involved in sports or other physical activities, their coaches may require a sports physical before they begin to play. A sports exam is similar to an annual physical exam, with the addition of the physician’s review of sports-related matters such as nutrition and injuries. A primary care physician such as a family practice or pediatrician will be able to conduct a sports physical for your child.
Immunizations guidelines
School requirements for immunizations may differ by school district, so check with your local school district about needed vaccines for school admission.