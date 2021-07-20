Back-to-School checkups are cornerstone of healthy school year

Receiving the right shots at the right time will help protect your child from contracting various diseases and help prevent the spread to others. Talk with your physician to learn what vaccinations your child should receive and at what age.

“It is essential for children to receive the appropriate immunizations at the appropriate time, especially before beginning school,” says Hicks-Thibodeau. “These shots will protect your child in the long run.”

If your child or teenager is involved in sports or other physical activities, their coaches may require a sports physical before they begin to play. A sports exam is similar to an annual physical exam, with the addition of the physician’s review of sports-related matters such as nutrition and injuries. A primary care physician such as a family practice or pediatrician will be able to conduct a sports physical for your child.

If you need help finding a primary care physician, call 1-888-99LNRMC(56762) for a physician referral or visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com to be connected with one of Lake Norman Medical Group’s qualified primary care physicians. Same day appointments are often available.

Immunizations guidelines