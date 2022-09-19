Balance screenings and exercises can prevent falls for seniors

Falls Prevention Awareness Week is Sept. 18-24 — just in time for autumn. Aging is broadly associated with a decline in physical fitness, balance, flexibility, and strength, all of which tend to protect us from dangerous falls. More than 25% of seniors experience a fall each year, and aging populations are at a higher risk for the long-term consequences of such falls.

As we Fight the Fall, we must recognize balance as a crucial indicator of stability and long-term outcomes for aging individuals. For many, balance quickly diminishes after the mid-50s, and this increases the risk of falling, which can have compounding health complications. However, some evaluations and exercises can improve balance and stability and, in turn, lead to longer life expectancy.

In a recent “British Journal of Sports Medicine” study, just over 20% of participants could not successfully complete a 10-second single-legged stance hold, a key indicator of balance. Rates of failure for this exercise grow exponentially as patients age.

Unfortunately, balance assessments are not included in standard medical check-ups, so many patients are not aware of the importance of the skill or their own personal ability.

Awareness of risk factors and a willingness to seek improvement tactics are key to preventing injury. Though it is always best to seek professional screening and guidance, balance-improving exercises may be completed independently to maintain and improve the skill. Be cautious when performing the below exercises and be sure to utilize a sturdy surface for support.

Foot taps: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart in front of a step or low piece of furniture and practice tapping each foot on the step.

Head rotations: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, slowly move your head from side to side, then up and down while keeping your body still.

Standing marches: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, and lift one knee until your thigh is parallel — or as close to parallel as you can safely achieve — to the floor. Keep your torso straight and avoid any leaning.

Sit-to-stands: Stand tall with your back facing a sturdy chair and your feet hip-width apart. Sit back and slowly lower your hips onto the chair as gently as possible, then push through your heels to stand up.

The National Council on Aging explains that fall prevention is a community effort. While at-risk individuals should work to stay informed and complete any balance therapy they may require, others in their lives also play a critical role.

Caregivers who notice decreased mobility, unsteadiness on the feet, and a fear of falling in their loved ones are encouraged to initiate a conversation regarding fall prevention tactics. Not only are falls difficult for the individual who has fallen, but they can also increase physical, mental, and emotional strain on caregivers.

In conjunction with Falls Prevention Week and the official start of fall, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Mooresville Town Square is offering complimentary fall risk screenings. Schedule a fall risk screening for you or your loved one by contacting our clinic directly. Visit us online at fyzical.com/mooresville-town-square or call us at 704-360-5511.