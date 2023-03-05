Returning after a two-year hiatus to its old-fashioned barbecue with all the trimmings — something they have done for more than 70 years — is exactly what the United Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel UMC did Feb. 18. All of the proceeds from the event went to area missions.

Planning for the event began in November with several decisions to be made, it was noted in a release. The first was whether to continue with selling only the pork butts as they had done for two years or go back to the traditional barbecue.

Due to COVID, numbers had been down at the church and there was concern over having enough volunteers to make the event happen. But, as it was noted in the release, they had been gaining members at Williamson’s Chapel, but just weren’t sure. They knew with the pork butts it would take about 10 men to work on the barbecue while the other way would require more than 60 to pull it off.

“With a lot of prayer, we decided to go on faith. We had two new ministers, husband and wife team Wes and Toni Ruth Smith, and a full staff. We wanted to keep the momentum going and went right to work,” shared Neal Howes, a member of the United Methodist Men, in the release.

In preparation for the event, they lined up musicians from Richard’s Coffee Shop to come and play. There is a group of more than 20 that plays every Saturday morning at the shop and this group was asked to come and share perform during the day.

“Everything fell into place,” Howes noted. “The church staff went right to work getting the information out to the congregation”

Approximately 80 volunteers provided help, ranging from set-up, fixing slaw, cooking and making desserts and the Scouts of Troop 171 providing help with the drive-thru and cleanup, Howes shared. A special thank you was expressed for that help.

“It was so exciting to see the young and old work together,” he said.

A shout out was also given to Alfred Armstrong, who has served as the main cook for years. It was noted in the release that this was his last year in this particular role, but he did pass down his secret sauce.

By day’s end, it was noted they “served more than 500 people that day, and everyone left with a smile,” Howes shared.

It was a “blessed event,” he concluded, and “it was great fun having an old-fashioned barbecue once again. Give God the glory and see you next year.”