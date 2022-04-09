Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden to open in Winston-Salem

The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in August in Innovation Quarter’s Bailey South project at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Fourth Street. The address is 450 N. Patterson Ave., Unit 100, Winston-Salem.

The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden serves the best cheeseburger in North Carolina, according to MSN.com. “The Barcelona Classic keeps it simple with a thin, charred beef patty, American cheese, salad, pickles, house sauce and a warm, soft bun,” MSN.com wrote. Sides include mac and cheese, roasted veggies and classic, sweet potato or truffle fries.

The new restaurant will seat 150 diners, with additional patio seating. Diners can see their meals being prepared in the open kitchen. Meals will also be available for take-out.

Burgers feature fresh prime Angus beef with no additives, seasoned with The Barcelona’s blend of sea salt and all natural spices. The veggie burger blends black beans, quinoa and walnuts topped with cheese, onion, lettuce, roasted tomato and house sauce on a whole wheat bun.

Other entrees include rotisserie chicken available by the quarter, half or whole. A popular side dish is the Kale-Berry salad with strawberries, blueberries, sunflower seeds and pineapple vinaigrette. Try house-made cannoli or Italian gelato for dessert and look for regional beers on tap.

The first Barcelona Burger opened in 2017 at Merino Mill on Main Street in Mooresville. Previously, The Barcelona Burger won the Normy Award from readers of The Mooresville Citizen for serving the best burger in the area, and The Charlotte Observer also picked the classic as one of its favorites.

Why that name? “Barcelona is my favorite city — full of life, happiness and good food,” said owner Michal Bay. “I chose Barcelona because of all the good memories. You wouldn’t necessarily associate the city with great burgers, but I’ve had many there with friends.”

Bay is known for his community involvement. The Barcelona Burger and its sister restaurant in Mooresville, Alino Pizzeria, recently donated more than $71,000 to World Central Kitchen to help provide meals to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. The Barcelona Burger saluted COVID-19 heroes last year by providing complimentary meals to nearly 2,000 health care workers, teachers, day care workers and others.