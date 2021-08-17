BASKING IN THE GLOW: Mooresville Spinners win third Southern Collegiate championship

Three games into the season, Mooresville Spinners general manager Phillip Loftin was already getting questions from Moor Park regulars about how competitive his team would be during the 2021 season. And, to an extent, they were warranted—the Spinners had just dropped their first three games of the season.

But Loftin remained confident. “We’re going to win the league this year,” he told them, confident that he had built the best roster the team had ever had.

Seven weeks and 32 games later, Loftin was proven prophetic when the Spinners defeated the Concord A’s 11-3 to win the team’s third Southern Collegiate Baseball League Championship.

“I think some of those regulars thought I was nuts when I kept saying that we were fine and that we would win it all this year,” Loftin said. “So it was nice when we got a chance to win it at home and raise the trophy in front of our home fans.