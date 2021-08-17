BASKING IN THE GLOW: Mooresville Spinners win third Southern Collegiate championship

Three games into the season, Mooresville Spinners general manager Phillip Loftin was already getting questions from Moor Park regulars about how competitive his team would be during the 2021 season. And, to an extent, they were warranted—the Spinners had just dropped their first three games of the season.
But Loftin remained confident. “We’re going to win the league this year,” he told them, confident that he had built the best roster the team had ever had.
Seven weeks and 32 games later, Loftin was proven prophetic when the Spinners defeated the Concord A’s 11-3 to win the team’s third Southern Collegiate Baseball League Championship.
“I think some of those regulars thought I was nuts when I kept saying that we were fine and that we would win it all this year,” Loftin said. “So it was nice when we got a chance to win it at home and raise the trophy in front of our home fans.
Despite the short time frame the SCBL season fit into, it was an extremely busy one for Loftin and the Spinners’ coaching staff. Because the college baseball season ended later this year than it does in a normal season, the Spinners were without some of their best players to start the season. Once those players arrived in Mooresville, the team began to turn it around after their slow start the season, reeling off eight wins in their next 10 games after the 0-3 start.
Then the Spinners lost four starting pitchers when they reached the limits imposed by their collegiate teams, followed by losing their top hitter at the time to an injury, leaving Loftin to have to retool the roster on the fly.
“It was an interesting year to say the least, but I was proud of how our coaches handled it,” Loftin said with a laugh. “Everything worked out in the end.”
Towards the end of the season, they also began losing their starting pitchers. Eventually, the Spinners’ top three starters had been lost to injury. In the championship-clinching game, Mooresville started a middle reliever, Kyle Flynn, that had pitched well against the A’s earlier in the season.
Three Mooresville natives made their way onto the Spinners roster in 2021, Jermie Greene Jr., a graduate of South Iredell, Trey Putnam, a graduate of Langtree Charter, and Justin Portis, a graduate of Mooresville. One other player from Iredell County, JW Taylor, a native of Statesville, also joined the roster that was mostly composed of players from the Greater Charlotte area.
“If I could fill an entire team with local kids, I would,” Loftin said. “They get to come home and have their friends and family watch them play, so that makes it even better.”
Playing in front of the Spinners faithful is pretty great even if the players are not from the area. This season, more than 700 people packed their way into Moor Park for a game on numerous occasions and the park itself has gained a reputation among the rest of the league for being a hard place to play.
“Other teams love playing here, but at the same time they hate it,” Loftin said. “No where else in our league is there this much fan presence. We always get the other team’s best pitcher. Obviously we want to win, but we always have to do it against the best the other team has.”
Even with the visions of the championship celebrations fresh in their minds, the Spinners’ front office is already beginning to plan out the 2022 season. Loftin has already begun thinking about players that they might want to bring in next summer.
“I’ll start talking to college coaches not long after those guys get back to school,” he said. “We love getting kids to come back, too.”
But for now, the Spinners are still basking in the glow of winning another championship.