Bass singer Keith Plott in concert at Trinity Baptist

6-19 concert planned

Keith Plott to be in concert.

Award-winning bass soloist Keith Plott, formerly with The LeFevre Quartet and with Brian Free and Assurance, will be performing at Trinity Baptist Church’s next praise and testimony community concert June 26 at 6 p.m.

Plott has received multiple Southern Gospel Music Fanfare Awards, a Southern Gospel Music Association Dove Award and induction into The South Carolina Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and The National Quartet Convention.

He and his wife, Bobbi Lynn, are currently carrying their music and message full-time to churches throughout the country.

“These concerts are opportunities to hear professional musicians who are dedicated to making the gospel of Jesus Christ known in song,” said the Rev. Grant Stanley, minister of music at Trinity. “Each one has been a time of inspiring worship, with great fellowship enjoyed afterward,” added Stanley.

Trinity Baptist Church is located at 221 Ervin Road in Mooresville. Dr. Mark Harris is pastor of the local congregation.

