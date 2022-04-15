Batting for Wishes: Langtree, Pine Lake softball game raises money for charity

Danielle Allen stepped into the infield at North Main Park on Wednesday afternoon prior to Langtree Charter’s game against Pine Lake Prep. She didn’t have a glove or a softball in hand, however. Rather, she held a microphone.

She told the story of how her brother, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of 9, was granted his wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of a trip for him and his family to go to Disney World.

“It was one of the happiest times of his life,” she said.

Allen never played in the game that followed her address, but her message rang true across the softball complex at North Main Park as Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep competed in the first “Batting for Wishes” Charity Softball event.

“We had been looking for a nonprofit to partner with for a spring game and we realized that our team was uniquely connected to Make-A-Wish,” Katrina Dorroh, Langtree Charter Booster Club president, said. “It meant a lot to the Allen family and it meant a lot to my family.”

Kaitlyn Dorroh, a teammate of Allen’s on the Lions’ varsity softball team, also had a family member have their wish granted by the foundation. Her cousin, who suffers from an incomplete spinal cord injury, is also a recipient.

“It really meant a lot to the girls to be a part of this,” Dorroh added.

The team in the other dugout, the Pride of Pine Lake Prep, were just as involved and excited to be a part of the charity event, according to their head coach Garren Thomas.

“I wanted to see that our team 100% supported the initiative before I agreed to be a part of the game, but the girls all jumped on it,” he said. “I challenged them all the get some donations and they started posting all over social media about the game.”

So far, between both teams’ fundraising initiatives, they have managed to raise more than $900 for Make-A-Wish. Outside of getting donations from friends and family, the Langtree Charter team produced and sold “Batting for Wishes” shirts with all of the proceeds being donated to Make-A-Wish.

The members of the Langtree Charter team were further incentivized by an offer from their coaches to each donate $100 to the cause if every team member donated as well.

“It costs anywhere from $3,000-$6,000 to fulfill a wish,” Dorroh said. “Make-A-Wish is an incredible organization and we’re excited to help some wishes come true.”

Donations for the event can still be made through April 29 at http://site.wish.org/goto/battingforwishes.