Be faith-filled women spilling out hope-filled words

Joyful, blessed, hope, grateful and friendship were just a few of the words that expressed how the ladies felt about being back for the annual Williamson’s Wednesdays for Women’s Christmas Brunch this year.

Denise Addington, adult ministries coordinator at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, who served as co-emcee for the Dec. 14 event along with Amy Thompson, who came up from South Carolina to participate in the day, shared that they have not been able to have this special Christmas brunch since 2019. Both noted the excitement of being back together for the day.

Thanking God for helping us through some challenging times over the past few years, Addington looked over the room full of ladies and said, “This is such a treat. To God be the glory.”

She then took the opportunity to thank all those in the kitchen who prepared and served the meal and each of the table hostesses.

Following a welcome and invocation for the meal by the church’s co-senior pastor, the Rev. Toni Ruth Smith, the ladies were treated to a brunch and a time to fellowship around the beautiful tables, which were decorated with fine china, Christmas decorations and more, courtesy of each table hostess helping to make the day even more special.

Smith, who along with her husband, the Rev. Wes Smith, began their ministry at Williamson’s Chapel UMC in July, shared her welcome to the group, noting it was a joy to be with them on this day and encouraged those looking for a church home to come and worship with them.

She noted that she and Wes “are just so glad to be here and delighted to be walking with you all as we are seeking after Jesus together because at the end of the day that’s what this is all about. It’s about seeking after Jesus together. Sometimes we’re struggling, and sometimes we’re on the mountaintop. But in everything, God is with us and that, friends, is the joyful message of Christmas. In everything, God is with us.”

The program continued as Linda Morris, director of Bright Blessings LKN, shared about the ministry and expressed thanks to everyone, “to all who brought a gift this morning, or who made a contribution because truly we couldn’t do what we love to do without others understanding what we’re doing and helping us do it.”

As was noted in a previous article, Bright Blessings LKN was founded in 2019 and is a chapter of Bright Blessings USA, headquartered in Matthews. Their mission is to bring joy, care and hope to children mobilizing community volunteers of all ages.”

Morris told how Bright Blessings has grown over the 3-1/2 years since it was first started in Mooresville. Recognizing the importance of a birthday to a child, the ministry provides “very special, personalized bags for children for their birthday, and it is wonderful,” she said. “We hear from counselors that children are literally jumping up and down in the hallway when they see the counselor coming with the birthday bag. So we know that it is making a difference. And we know that for some of our children that is the totality of their birthday. We make sure that every child we serve has a birthday.”

In addition to the birthday bags, Bright Blessings LKN helps to meet another need that some students have by providing hygiene items and healthy snacks. Morris noted they are sending hundreds of bags of both hygiene items and snacks around the area, and they have “set up and help maintain what we call a care cupboard so that no one has to go without.”

Special music was provided during the morning by the Rev. Carrie Wright, the church’s associate pastor of music and worship arts. Before singing, she read from the gospel of John, chapter one, and told the group that “this passage keeps recurring in my prayer and devotion time and I’m reminded that as we prepare for the coming of sweet little baby Jesus that it’s more than just that. The only reason for Jesus coming, the only reason we celebrate a birth is because we know the end, because Jesus was resurrected for us,” she shared. “And so these songs I’m going to sing for you are just what’s on my heart, just reminding me that it’s not just a cute little baby in a manger, but there’s a purpose for this Jesus.”

The second song that she shared, entitled “What Love Has Done,” concluded with everyone singing “Joy to the World” with Wright. When the song ended, she said to the ladies, “I hope you will take that last line, ‘and wonders of His love.’ That is why we are all here.”

Following the music, Thompson introduced Amy Carroll, who was the featured speaker for the morning. She shared that she is a speaker from Proverbs 31 Ministries, an author of the books, “Exhale” and “Breaking up with Perfect,” and a speaker coach of Next Step Coaching Services.

In her introduction, Thompson noted that “Amy Carroll has been madly in love with her husband Barry for more than 30 years, and she is the mom of two young men Anson and Nolan, and a lovely daughter-in-love, Madison. You can find her on any given day reading a book, creating at her computer, texting her adult kids or trying to figure out one more alternative to cooking dinner.”

As Carroll took the microphone, she began with a story of a how when our best plans are shaken, the best of us doesn’t spill out. She personalized that by saying “when ‘my’ best plans are shaken, the best of ‘me’ doesn’t always spill out.”

She then related an incident when plans for a party didn’t go as anticipated and instead of what could have come out, Carroll said, “thankfully, that night the Holy Spirit intervened and I took a deep breath” and stepped back.

“Words matter!” she said. For emphasis, she repeated this and said, “Words matter!”

Noting some things that have taken place during 2020 and 2021, she stressed that it has been “a tough time” and therefore what she wanted to share with the group was “What is our response when we are shaken?

“We’ve been through a hard season and a hard season often leads to hard holiday moments and hard holiday moments sometimes result in harsh words,” Carroll continued. “We see that in our social media, but we don’t want it to happen around our Christmas tables, do we? These are the moments that sometimes we find harsh words coming out our hearts or maybe even out of our mouths.”

During high pressure times and when one is bombarded with many expectations, she posed the question “will we take a deep breath and pause.” Will harsh words or hope-filled works spill out, she asked, after which she shared the good news that “Jesus came, and Jesus is here for us in this moment.”

Carroll then pointed to a woman in scripture who, she said, “beautifully shows us a pattern so we can spill the kind of words that our people around us are dying to hear. I want to talk today about Mary and to take a look at a very familiar story, but maybe a look through a different lens” as she read from the gospel of Luke 1.

She shared how Mary, who was not a girl of affluence or power or position, had high privileges as she was told by the angel that she was highly favored. Noting that Mary was greatly troubled, or as she noted, in acute distress at this time, but “Mary didn’t melt down. She used her emotions to create a pause. The pause is powerful. And in that pause she waited for the rest of God’s words. But let’s look at her pattern,” Carroll said. “Mary was a faith-filled woman. And in the end of this story as you know, she spilled hope-filled words.”

Mary was told to not fear. “You’ve found favor with God” the angel said, and that she would give birth to a son, and she is “to call Him Jesus. He will be great and be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David and He will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever. His kingdom will never end.”

Carroll continued by sharing several things with the crowd about being faith-filled women. She said, first, “faith-filled women actually feel their feelings. We are made to feel our feelings. When we numb one feeling, we dull them all. If we want to be faith-filled women with hope-filled words, we have to acknowledge and feel our feelings and then we align them with our faith.”

Next she said, “the second thing that women do when they are faith-filled is they ask God all the questions. We ask the questions with open hands instead of clinched fists. When we have questions, we don’t hide them from God, He knows them anyway, when we come to a good and loving Father with open hands and say, ‘God, show me’ instead of a clinched fist that accuses God of not being good. Mary came with open hands, asked the question and got some answers from God.”

What spills out of Mary’s mouth, known as the Magnificat, is scripture and she rejoices in God, glorifies Him and tells of His mighty deeds and closes with a list of His promises, sharing that He is merciful.

Carroll concluded with an application for each to consider. She said, “Be filled. Be filled with Jesus, His love, His peace, His comfort, His forgiveness, all the gifts that Jesus brought into this world and determine to be those faith-filled women that spill forth hope-filled words because we are fully encompassed with Jesus.”