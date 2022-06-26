'Be happy, stay happy': Mooresville resident turns 100 years young

Beth Anderson, a resident at TerraBella Lake Norman, watched as her special day unfolded before her. With a crown upon her head, she witnessed the decorations being placed and family and friends gathering for her 100th birthday celebration.

A Happy 100th Birthday banner was hung and flanked with blue and white balloons on one side and a table holding presents and birthday cards for the honoree. Additional cards, it was noted, arrived daily and Beth enjoyed looking at each one of them.

As she watched the banner being put up, she remarked about the 100 on it and daughter Carol Stevenson asked her how old she felt, to which Beth said, “not 100.” That response prompted the question, “Well, how old do you feel?” Beth pondered this for a minute and replied “10.” This answer was met with a chuckle and a comment of “you are just a spring chick” to which she looked and said, ‘that’s a good thing to call me.’

Stevenson shared that there was a lot of joy and laughter throughout the day as 15 family members and friends gathered for a meal and special time of fellowship celebrating this milestone occasion.

Beth was born June 20, 1922, in Boston, Massachusetts, and was married to the late Hank Anderson. It was shared that while she hasn’t lived in Boston for quite a while, “her heart remains in New England.” The couple moved multiple times, living in Ohio, several cities in New York including Whitestone, Greenport and Rome, and Pennsylvania. In 2010, Beth moved to Mooresville to join family here.

Beth has three children — Kristina Anderson who lives in Virginia, Bob Anderson and his wife, Diane, of Florida, and Carol Stevenson and her husband, John, who live in Mooresville, and four grandchildren, who, it was shared, “love their Nana very much.” They are Beth Anderson of Pennsylvania, David Anderson and wife, Tina, of California, Michael Anderson and family of London UK and Evan and Whitney Anderson of Florida and one great-granddaughter.

She also had a sister and two brothers, all who have passed away, and many nieces and nephews who live in the New England area.

Beth grew up in Massachusetts, graduating from high school there. Her husband served during the war in the United States Navy in the Pacific. During that time, she worked for the bank typing war bonds. When the women were called up to work during wartime, she also worked for Raytheon in manufacturing.

Throughout the years, Beth has enjoyed spending time with family and friends and participating in a variety of activities with them including playing scrabble and card games, which, it was noted, she usually won.

Daughter Carol said that her mom began creating hooked rugs at a young age.

“She’s probably made hundreds over the years for her own use and family and for gifts,” she said. “She cut the wool and dyed the wool. She enjoyed doing this.”

Beth has also enjoyed line dancing and reading, and following her move to Mooresville, she developed another interest when she joined a senior memoir writing class.

Usually living near water, Beth has had a love of going to the beach.

When asked if she had any special dishes that she was famous for cooking, she said she wasn’t famous for anything, but her daughter Carol remembered her mom’s clam chowder and a special spaghetti sauce.

A quiet woman of faith, it was shared that both her “faith and her church community have always been important to her.” One of her favorite Bible verses comes from Philippians 4:11, which says, “…for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstance.”

And while Beth is no long able to attend church, Pastor Paul Turbedsky, congregational care and senior adults’ pastor from Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius, was able to be there and join in the celebration.

Other special ‘guests’ at the party included grandson Michael and his family, who were unable to be there in person, but they did join the party via a video call.

Lisa Qualls, Mooresville mayor pro tem, also came and delivered a proclamation honoring and congratulating Beth.

The family expressed their appreciation to Terrabella Lake Norman for also celebrating their mom’s 100 years with special decorations and other special details and acknowledging her love of reading by gifting her with 100 books.

In addition to the meal, Beth was treated to a special birthday cake and the group’s serenading her by singing ‘Happy Birthday.’ The cake topper was the words ‘100 Years Loved,’ and as the family said, that “said it all.” The cake was shared with fellow residents at the retirement community. The party ended with another song for Beth as they sang “You Are My Sunshine”

As to how she got to be 100, Beth attributed several things to helping her. One, she said was, “behaving myself,” and the other was doing lots of walking and exercise, which helped to keep her young.

And when it came to passing along some important advice to others, she shared four words, “be happy” and “stay happy.”