Bikers beware?
Baloney.
These days, beware of bikers is much more appropriate.
With reason.
Dating all the way back to practically the beginning presence of the coronavirus pandemic some six months ago, the increase in the number of bicyclists throughout the area has increased noticeably.
That fact in particular is not being lost on those who take their biking much more seriously than others.
The threesome of Patrick Carpenter, Mark Peterson and Steve McGlothlin are among the ones paying close attention to the addition of two-wheeled traffic.
All three are members of the same area-based bicycling club. As a result, when engaging in their regular runs together, they are fully decked out in the colorful clothing, donning recommended safety headgear and in full control of any one of their custom-made bikes.
Between the threesome, they account for nearly 100 years combined of bicycling experience.
“Personally,’’ said McGlothlin, also a Mooresville resident, “I think it’s great that the activity of bike riding is getting to be more recognized. It’s a great way to get some exercise and spend some quality time outside during this trying time.”
The trio regularly rides together, following familiar routes while also remaining very much aware of the motorized vehicles that are – supposedly at any rate – expected to share the road.
“Traffic is what it is,” pointed out Peterson, a Davidson resident and the self-proclaimed veteran of the crew boasting of in excess of 50 years personally peddling his way around the territory. “You always have to be careful. We try our best to do most of our biking early in the morning and on roads that are not that heavily used. Still, you always have to be on the lookout for the cars and trucks out there.”
As a group, all three rate biking as a perfect way to confront the health-related concerns that are in place surrounding the COVID-19 conditions.
“Biking is, by its nature,’’ said Carpenter, also a Mooresville resident, “an individual activity. Sure, we might be riding with other riders, but we’re still basically by ourselves and keeping our distance. It’s been a way of keeping the practice of social distancing in place long before the virus. I think that’s a big reason why we have seen an increase in the number of bikers.”
The experienced threesome makes sure to follow all safety-related issues. They always wear the easily-recognized familiar biker’s wardrobe that enables them to be noticed from a distance by those who also share the road. They insist on wearing the oblong-shaped protective headgear helmets that they also highly recommend by those who prefer to engage in the activity on a much more recreational level.
What manages to separate them from the rest of the crowd is their quality of bikes.
To a rider, each revealed being the owner of multiple speed-based bikes they use under various situations.
In the case of Peterson in particular, he has several in his personal stock that he used when also participating in some major bicycling competitions during their earlier phases of his career.
All put the faucet of speed riding into play as well.
The construction of their personal vehicles stress that point. The size and shape of the wheels as well as the positioning of the handlebars are all part of a process used to help improve the aerodynamics of their peddling travels.
In short, they attempt to employ every available option in order to increase their mobility.
To additionally enhance the social distancing of their favorite activity, the matching club members are able to make use of a computerized application that they can use to gauge the time needed to cover almost any required route used by the organization to generate some friendly competition between the members.
As a result, they can bike by themselves and still officially clock in with a completion time.
These days, with the addition of fellow bikers, they offer caution to the riders as well as other traffic to increasingly be on the lookout in order to prevent serious accidents causing injuries to take place.
