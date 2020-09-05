 Skip to main content
Beautification Committee presents award to Main Street business
Tim's Table was recently presented the Beautification Award. Presenting the award is Beautification Committee representative Mickie Hager and accepting are Tim’s Table restaurant partners Tim Chung and Jen Alegria. 

Mooresville’s Beautification Committee presented their recent “Beautification Award” to Tim’s Table, located at 133 N. Main St., for their landscape renovation of the pocket park adjacent to the restaurant. A

The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance the Town of Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits of the town. For more information or to nominate a property, call Tim Brown at 704-799-8019.

