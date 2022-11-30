Being a blessing to others

Felicity Manor and Fair View United Methodist Church recently teamed up to spread cheer to residents at The Citadel in Mooresville through a project they called Operation We Care.

Inspired by a story of Ruby, who provided residents of a nursing home in Arkansas with things they wished to have, Jill Lowe, founder and president of Felicity Manor, noted that this outreach had been on her heart for a while since watching the video of this 11-year-old girl who helped fulfill wishes of these residents.

“I knew then, it would be a perfect outreach for Felicity Manor,” which has served as another way the organization could give back to the community, Lowe said.

So they began putting together a list of most requested items and allowed each of the residents at The Citadel in Mooresville to select from that list. Items were then purchased, ranging from snacks to a doll and stationary to socks, after which a group from the church and Felicity Manor leadership gathered to assemble the bags and delivered the gifts to the nursing facility where they were met with excitement by the residents.

“The residents were overjoyed for us to be there! One lady cried,” Lowe shared.

When the group arrived at the facility, many gathered in the small dining room to receive their gifts in person, and those who weren’t able to leave their rooms, the volunteers delivered door to door, she noted.

“People repeatedly thanked us for coming and not forgetting them,” Lowe noted, “and it was also special that it was just a random day of the week for no particular reason other than to be a blessing to them.”

The group hopes to participate in Operation We Care again in March at another local skilled nursing facility.