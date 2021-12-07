Ben Goins to serve as chairman for Iredell Heart Ball

The American Heart Association announced that Ben Goins, vice president of operations for Randy Marion Automotive, will serve as chairman of the 2022 Iredell Heart Ball. Scheduled for Feb. 26 from 7-10:30 p.m. at The Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville, the Heart Ball raises critical funds for heart disease and stroke research and prevention programs.

“I am so passionate about the American Heart Association because heart attacks run in my family. My grandfather passed from a heart attack and just nine months ago, I also lost my father to a heart attack. My vision as chairman this year is to get everyone thinking about their blood pressure and to get serious about one of the biggest health problems facing everyone in the U.S. today — heart disease,” said Goins.

Randy Marion Automotive is the Platform Sponsor for the Iredell Heart Ball, focusing on the Adopt-A-Clinic program. With their support, the American Heart Association will work with two federally qualified health centers in Iredell County to provide complimentary blood pressure cuffs with hypertension educational materials to patients that show the most need in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Health Department’s 2019 Community Health Assessment: