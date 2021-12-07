Ben Goins to serve as chairman for Iredell Heart Ball

The American Heart Association announced that Ben Goins, vice president of operations for Randy Marion Automotive, will serve as chairman of the 2022 Iredell Heart Ball. Scheduled for Feb. 26 from 7-10:30 p.m. at The Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville, the Heart Ball raises critical funds for heart disease and stroke research and prevention programs.
“I am so passionate about the American Heart Association because heart attacks run in my family. My grandfather passed from a heart attack and just nine months ago, I also lost my father to a heart attack. My vision as chairman this year is to get everyone thinking about their blood pressure and to get serious about one of the biggest health problems facing everyone in the U.S. today — heart disease,” said Goins.
Randy Marion Automotive is the Platform Sponsor for the Iredell Heart Ball, focusing on the Adopt-A-Clinic program. With their support, the American Heart Association will work with two federally qualified health centers in Iredell County to provide complimentary blood pressure cuffs with hypertension educational materials to patients that show the most need in Iredell County.
According to the Iredell County Health Department’s 2019 Community Health Assessment:
• Diseases of the heart are the second leading cause of death, and cerebrovascular disease is the third leading cause of death in Iredell County.
• 35% of Iredell community respondents reported having high blood pressure.
• 32% of community respondents believe heart disease is the top health concern in Iredell County.
Nationally, more than 116 million American adults have high blood pressure and 75% of them do not have their blood pressure under control. High blood pressure increases an individual’s risk of heart disease and stroke and serves as a deadly risk factor for COVID-19.
High blood pressure stage 1 is identified as a systolic reading of 130-139 or diastolic reading of 80-89. Stage 2 is a 140 or higher systolic reading or a 90 or higher diastolic reading. A hypertensive crisis is when a systolic reading is 180 or higher or a diastolic reading is 120 or higher. During a hypertensive crisis, an individual should consult with their doctor immediately.
Monitoring blood pressure readings, increasing physical activity, and making healthier nutritional choices can help to reduce hypertension. For more information, visit www.heart.org/bloodpressure.
The 47th annual Iredell Heart Ball, with Platform Sponsor Randy Marion Automotive and Signature Sponsor BestCo, will showcase a “Romancing Your Heart” theme. The event includes a silent auction, live auction, engaging program and live entertainment. For more information or to get involved, visit IredellNCHeartBall.Heart.org. For event questions, contact IredellNC@heart.org or 336-403-6868.