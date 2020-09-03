Benefit fundraiser ‘was a great success’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The parking lot of Pharos Parenting, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville was busy Wednesday as the organization hosted a Port-A-Pit chicken fundraiser to benefit child abuse prevention.

“It was a great success, not only financially, but in getting the word out about what we do and gaining visibility,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of the parenting center.

Nearly 600 plates were sold, which helped to raise a little more than $2,000 for the organization, “all of which will go to providing classes and programs to teach parenting skills and the prevention of child abuse,” she noted.

The benefit not only was a great help to Pharos, but it was used as an outreach by those purchasing the plates.

“We loved to see how the community used our fundraiser as a way to bless others, purchasing for office staff, neighbors and school teachers,” said Fowler. “We are happy to be part of that.”

Members of the Pharos Parenting staff as well as volunteers from all three area Exchange Clubs — the noon Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman and the Iredell County Exchange Club, helped wait on customers, serve and deliver.

“We are so fortunate to have had a great set of volunteers from the local Exchange Clubs to support us the entire day. They worked tirelessly with smiles on their faces,” said Fowler. “We couldn’t have done it without them."