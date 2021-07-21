 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bethesda AME Zion to celebrate homecoming, revival services
0 Comments
alert top story

Bethesda AME Zion to celebrate homecoming, revival services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bethesda AME Zion Church, 1425 Shearers Road, Mooresville will be celebrating homecoming and revival services July 25-27 using the theme, “The Lord is our Rock” from Psalm 18:2.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Frencher Jr. of Center Grove AME Zion Church in Tobaccoville bringing the message.

Revival services will be July 26-28 at 7 p.m. each evening, with different pastors preaching. Monday will be the Rev. Mark Evans of Jonahville AME Zion Church of Huntersville; Tuesday is the Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. of Caldwell AME Zion Church of Mooresville; and July 28 will be the Rev. Christopher Springs of Hopewell AME Zion Church of Huntersville.

Rev. William Puryear is pastor of the local congregation. All are invited to attend these special services.

+4 
Evans.jpg

Evans
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics