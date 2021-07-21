Bethesda AME Zion to celebrate homecoming, revival services

Bethesda AME Zion Church, 1425 Shearers Road, Mooresville will be celebrating homecoming and revival services July 25-27 using the theme, “The Lord is our Rock” from Psalm 18:2.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Frencher Jr. of Center Grove AME Zion Church in Tobaccoville bringing the message.

Revival services will be July 26-28 at 7 p.m. each evening, with different pastors preaching. Monday will be the Rev. Mark Evans of Jonahville AME Zion Church of Huntersville; Tuesday is the Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. of Caldwell AME Zion Church of Mooresville; and July 28 will be the Rev. Christopher Springs of Hopewell AME Zion Church of Huntersville.

Rev. William Puryear is pastor of the local congregation. All are invited to attend these special services.