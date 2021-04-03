Beyond 77 project looking for solutions for improvement of interstate

After more than a year of gathering data, the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization announced Thursday that it is ready to begin receiving feedback from communities along the Interstate 77 corridor, including the areas in Iredell County of Mooresville, Troutman, and Statesville.

In a press briefing over Zoom, the CRTPO, along with Atkins Consulting, announced the start of Phase Three of their “Beyond 77” project that aims to work toward finding solutions for the improvement of I-77 over a 68-mile stretch between Statesville and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“The Charlotte region has faced incredible growth over the last several years, and while that in many ways creates a lot of opportunity, it also creates a lot of challenges,” Gene Conti, former N.C. Department of Transportation secretary, said. “What we’re trying to do today is talk about those challenges… and talk about the need for options for citizens as they’re trying to improve their mobility options.”

The “Beyond 77” project, which began collecting data back in January 2020, aims to find the best ways to alleviate the traffic headaches that not only plague the interstate but also back up off the highway up to three miles in both directions at exits.