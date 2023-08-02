Freedom Boat Club Lake Norman has been a long-time supporter of Big Day at the Lake and the beneficiary of the event, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. This annual event brings joy and unforgettable experiences to participants of the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program by offering them an exciting morning of boating and water activities on beautiful Lake Norman.

“Big Day at the Lake founders Dave and Tracy Yochum, along with a number of dedicated committee members, plan this special day for young people in our program and their mentors,” says Donna Dunlop, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolina. "We are extremely grateful to Freedom Boat Club, their members and all the other boat hosts for helping to make Big Day at the Lake one of the best days of the year for our kids."

"We are thrilled to once again participate in the 'Big Day at the Lake' event," said Jeff Weir, president of Freedom Boat Club Lake Norman & Lake Wylie. "As a community-driven organization, we find great joy in creating unforgettable memories for these young individuals, who may otherwise never experience a day of fun on the water. Witnessing the smiles on their faces and the bonds formed during this event reaffirms our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others."

Weir and his team encourage Freedom Boat Club members to participate in the event by signing up as boat hosts. The boat host is paired with a “Big and Little match” in BBBS mentoring program. The boat club donates both the boat and the fuel for each boat host who participates.

"Big Day at the Lake offers an excellent platform for these young mentees to explore the joy of boating and create lasting memories. We, at Freedom Boat Club, believe that fostering positive connections and building lasting relationships is crucial in nurturing the potential and growth of young minds,” says Weir. “We extend our sincere gratitude to all Freedom Boat Club Lake Norman members who have volunteered to serve as boat hosts for this event. Their passion and generosity are instrumental in making this day truly special for the participants.”

Big Day at the Lake 2023 was held July 22.