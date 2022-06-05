Bike rally held to bring people together

Ministry on the Move — M.O.M., sponsored its second annual bike rally with food, fun and giveaways. The free event, open to the community, was held May 21 at Mooresville Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with activities planned for all ages.

Pastor Cheryl Sedgewick, organizer of the event, shared that the idea for the event began in 2021 “to bring people in the community together. COVID-19 had people isolated and depressed” so they wanted to be able to spread some fun outside. Thus the event was born.

Not only is the bike rally designed to offer fun, but Sedgewick noted they were able to raise money for a Mooresville senior this year. During the rally, Elijah Wilson was presented with a scholarship award letter. Wilson will be attending Shaw University in the fall with plans to major in engineering. A donation was also made to Mooresville Middle School at the rally.

Sedgewick noted that the event drew people from multiple places including Apostle Linda Harvey and Pastor Richelle Stills from Maryland, Lead Deacon Bryant Jordan and Deacon Jocelyn from Concord; members of the Mooresville Church of God and Caldwell AME Zion Church, as well as members of the Mooresville community. On hand to participate in the day were various fitness and training programs including Jordan Gay with D1-Training, Paige Strickland with Zumba with Paige and Kathy Williams with Firm Foundation Martial Arts.

Bike riding, a raffle, kick boxing, prayer for the Iredell/Statesville schools and giveaways were also a part of the day. The ministry also received donations from the Mooresville Police Department, Mooresville Food Lion, Mooresville Walmart, Fuzion Teen Center and others.