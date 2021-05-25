Bill to reduce permit wait time to six months signed

Has completed a driving log, on a form approved by the division, detailing a minimum 60 hours as the operator of a motor vehicle of a class for which the driver has been issued a limited learner’s permit. The log must show at least 10 hours of the required driving occurred during nighttime hours. No more than 10 hours of driving per week may be counted toward the 60 hour requirement. The driving log must be signed by the supervising driver and submitted to the division at the time the applicant seeks to obtain al limited provisional license. If the division has cause to believe that a driving log has been falsified, the limited learner’s permit holder shall be required to complete a new driving log with the same requirements and shall not be eligible to obtain a limited provisional license for six months.