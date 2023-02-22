The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. will be sponsoring its annual Black History program celebrating and remembering using the theme “The Legacy — Past, Present and Future.” The program is free and open to the public.

Scheduled for Feb. 26 at 4 p.m., the event will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., featuring Barbara Johnson as the special guest speaker. Johnson, a native of Mooresville and 1985 graduate of Mooresville High School, graduated from Pfeiffer College with a degree in sociology. She has worked for the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department for 27 years in the position of recreation supervisor at the Winnie Hooper Center.

It was shared in an email that “Barbara has proven to be a mentor, provider, encourager and a role model to everyone she meets and she was noted as saying, ‘I use the talents that God has given me.

I believe in investing in my community. My passion is to empower people and make a difference in their lives.’”

Johnson was the first African American elected to serve on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education, serving from 2003-2007.

She has received multiple awards throughout the years, including the Community Service Award from the Las Amigas chapter, the Leadership Award from the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce and a Community Change Agent Award from Lake Norman Christian Outreach among others recognizing her leadership.

Additional community involvement for Johnson has included the Rotary STARS Scholarship Committee, Mooresville Foundation for Excellence in Education, Iredell County Community Collaborative, FeedNC and the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children.

Johnson is a member of Campbell Missionary Baptist Church. She is married to Tollis Johnson Jr. and they have four children, Tollis, Shirley, Samuel and Jayda.