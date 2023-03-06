“The Legacy — Past, Present and Future” was the theme for the annual Black History program, which was sponsored by the local Las Amigas Inc. chapter held on the afternoon of Feb. 26 at Faith United Methodist Church in Mooresville.

Las Amigas member Mildred Ware served as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the special event.

Following the welcome and invocation by member Mildred Phifer, greetings were brought from Mooresville Commissioner Bobby Compton on behalf of the mayor, who was unable to be in attendance, and from the Rev. Curtis Johnson, chapter president of the local NAACP.

Music was provided throughout the program as a medley of songs was shared by Milton Thompson, along with several solos by the Rev. Kevin Little of New City House of Praise Church. Everyone had the opportunity to join in singing two selections, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and a closing song entitled, “Reach Out and Touch.”

Las Amigas member Monica Otabor shared a salute to Black History after which Beatrice Spaulding introduced Barbara Johnson, who served as the guest speaker for the program, focusing on becoming a person of influence.

A Mooresville native, Johnson is a 1985 graduate of Mooresville High School and a 1989 cum laude graduate of Pfeiffer College, where she earned a degree in sociology. She has worked for the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department for 27 years in the position of recreation supervisor at the Winnie Hooper Center.

After graduating from Pfeiffer, Johnson returned to Mooresville and served as a teacher assistant and coached multiple sports for the Mooresville Graded School District. She later became the first African American elected to serve on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. She has served on numerous other committees and organizations in the community and has been recognized for her leadership and service.

Barbara is a member of Campbell Missionary Baptist Church and is married to Tollis Johnson, Jr. They have four children, Tollis, Shirley, Samuel and Jayda.

As she shared with those gathered for the special program, Johnson said that “leadership is action, not a role. Everybody can be somebody when somebody understands and believes that you can do it.”

She continued by telling of some of those who have had an influence upon her life and supported her. One was the Las Amigas as she told of her educational journey and how she received a letter from Bea Spaulding, who was president of the chapter at that time, encouraging her to fill out the Las Amigas regional scholarship application, which she was later awarded. Johnson expressed her thanks to them for their “encouragement and helping me to achieve my academic dream.”

She next shared how her parents were an influence as she told how her mom inspired her the most, teaching her “that if you want anything in this world, you need to go after it and work hard, nobody is going to just give it to you.”

Johnson continued by telling that “most importantly, my mom taught me how to be a parent. I am proud to be a mother and blessed with a family who gives me a safe place of love and support in everything I do. My family inspires me daily to keep moving forward, and with God’s grace take it one day at a time.”

Johnson excelled as an athlete both in high school and college, being selected All-Conference in basketball, softball, volleyball and track and field while in high school. She earned a basketball scholarship to attend Pfeiffer, where she played not only basketball, but also volleyball and softball.

She noted that sports opened many doors for her and her coaches, she said, “women and men of different races, served as role models and mentors.

Their influence, advice and friendships were priceless in setting standards and expectations to achieve athletic and academic excellence.”

The third group to influence her has been her Winnie Hooper Recreation Center family, she said, telling that “they have kept me grounded, whether laughing, crying, or smiling, it is because of their influence I can be my best self. My Winnie Hooper Recreation Center family has been my heartbeat, and their stories in serving citizens in the Mooresville community will continue to be heard for years to come.”

It was Ms. Winnie Hooper, Johnson noted, that “showed me how to become a person of influence. I am a black woman supervising in a recreation center named after a black woman. I am truly honored and very humble because this does not happen every day in America.”

Sharing that her work at the center is her passion, she noted it provides a platform to be an advocate for all people.

“Being a public servant is tough, but rewarding work,” she noted. “I had to roll with punches and learn to pause, ponder, and pump my brakes. Many times, I had to listen and seek God for guidance.

Recognizing the volunteers at the center, several who were on hand for the ceremony, she said “are rock stars, who’ve made an investment in helping other, changing lives.”

Noting that Hooper thought big and bold, Johnson asked, “What can we do together to empower and continue to influence future generations to think big and be bold? I believe that we must move forward and continue to nurture, connect, invest, and mentor future leaders so they will become a person of influence. I was lucky to have the right people in the right seats at the right time.”

Using a basketball analogy, Johnson said that “we have to learn to pivot. We must adapt to a changing community and move forward not backward.”

The program continued with member Marilyn Garner making a special presentation recognizing two Mooresville women, Johnson and Sharnetta Clark-Gordon, for their many years of outstanding, unselfish, dedicated service and accomplishments. Each received a beautiful glass plaque from the local organization honoring them for their service.

In receiving the honor and award, Clark-Gordon shared her thanks as she said, “I am so honored that the legendary prestigious group of ladies thought of me. I can honestly say that I have personally admired their impact to the community.”

Johnson likewise expressed her thanks for the award as she said, “I am grateful and very humble to receive this awesome recognition from Las Amigas. It is truly an honor.”

Sadie Thompson, president of the Mooresville chapter, gave closing remarks to conclude the event.

“It was an awesome and inspiring program,” shared Spaulding.

Members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas are Phyllis Alexander, Rosie Bailey, Elaine Flowe, Marilyn Garner, Ruth Johnson (Emeritus), Betty Miller, Vesetta Moss, Monica Otabor, Mildred Phifer, Beatrice Spaulding, Patrice Thompson, Sadie Thompson and Mildred Ware.