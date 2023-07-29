Selma Burke is more than just the name on front of the newest school in the Mooresville Graded School District.

Burke, a Mooresville native who led an extraordinary life, was an artist, a nurse, enlisted in the Navy during World War II and was chosen in a nationwide contest to design a bronze relief portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Naming the new middle school after Burke is a tribute to a woman who blazed a lot of trails in her life and broke many barriers, and now the students who will fill the classrooms and hallways at the school can look to blaze their own trails and break down barriers.

The dedication and ribbon-cutting for the new school, on Rinehardt Road, was held Thursday.

“It’s a great day to be a Bear,” MGSD Board of Education Chairman Greg Whitfield said, referring to the new school’s mascot.

Whitfield thanked the citizens of Mooresville and Iredell County. It was due to the approval of a bond in 2020 that Selma Burke Middle became a reality, he said.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner also expressed appreciation to the school board, Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners and Iredell County Commissioners for their help all along the process. He also thanked an advocacy group, Our Schools First, which helped promote the bond. “They really started a boots on the ground effort and knocked on doors,” he said.

Whitfield and Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chair Melissa Neader then raised the first American flag that will fly over the school.

While the event was to celebrate and show off the new school building, it was also a time to reflect on the woman who inspired her family and many others in her lifetime.

Gardner told those gathered for the ribbon-cutting and dedication about Burke, and why the decision was made to name the school after her.

Burke was born in Mooresville on Dec. 31, 1900, and discovered a love for art and sculpture at an early age, using clay from a nearby riverbed to create objects. Her father, Neal Burke, encouraged her artistic pursuits while her mother, Mary Jackson Burke, influenced her decision to become a nurse.

She went to the Saint Agnes Training School for Nurses in Raleigh, graduating as a registered nurse in 1922.

Burke moved to New York City and became a private nurse and later returned to her love of sculpting. She later obtained her master of fine arts degree from Columbia University.

She traveled to Europe and studied under artists such as Henri Matisse and Aristide Maillol in Paris. Burke returned to the United States, and following the country’s entry into World War II she enlisted in the Navy, becoming one of the first Black woman to do so. She injured her back and while recuperating, she won the contest to design the portrait of FDR.

After a lifetime of sculpting, Burke’s last work is a nine-foot bronze statue of Martin Luther King Jr that stands in Marshall Park in Charlotte. She died in 1995.

A number of Burke’s relatives were on hand for the dedication Thursday.

Pamela Faulkner told the crowd that the name of the school is more than just that. “This school is not just a name. She was a trailblazer. She was a pioneer,” she said.

Faulkner said the school will give all children a chance to become trailblazers and pioneers. “Any student that comes here in this school has an opportunity to be able to pioneer, to be able to create, to be able to love, to be able to assemble here and put a mark on society here,” she said.

Gardner presented the family with a commemorative brick and a portrait of Burke.

A mural of Burke will also adorn a wall in the school.

Two men who were a part of the architectural and construction process also spoke to the crowd.

David Bellamy of LS3P and Martin Moser of Barnhill talked about their pride in working on the project and seeing the final result. Moser said the project broke ground in the middle of the pandemic and dealt with typical construction delays such as weather but also with those created by the pandemic such as material and labor shortages.

Still, Gardner said, the school was completed on time and on budget.

Gardner introduced the school’s first principal, Dan Miller, who later took some of those gathered at the ribbon-cutting for a tour of the school. The school is expected to house 640 students.

As the school prepares to welcome its first students next month, Gardner said, it represents the culmination of a dream and collaboration from a variety of people. “It truly did take a village to get to today,” he said.