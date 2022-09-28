Blessing of Animals service set

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will host its Blessing of the Animals service Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. in celebration of the Feast of Francis of Assisi.

The service will be a casual one, gathering outdoors in the back of the church. The public is invited to bring their pets either in person, in photo or drawing form, or even in plush form for a blessing. Pets of all kinds are welcome.

All dogs should be kept on leashes and cats confined to a pet carrier. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Stable seating will be provided in necessary.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is at 164 Fairview Road in Mooresville, across from Lake Norman Regional Hospital and Lowe’s Home Improvement corporate office. For additional information call 704 663-5659.