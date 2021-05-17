BLET classes achieve 100 percent first-time pass rate on state exam

The two BLET courses were comprised of 21 students from a variety of backgrounds. Students recently competed coursework and took their examination on Friday, May 7. The average score was 87 percent.

Mitchell offers six BLET courses per year with a variety of scheduling to accommodate student needs. Individuals who are not working full-time can complete the course in one semester with the “day class” option. Students who are currently employed full-time can complete the course over two semesters with the “alternating/night class” option. Class formats are 765 hours of training and cost $680. Students sponsored by a law enforcement agency qualify for a registration fee waiver ($180 value). Several BLET scholarship opportunities are also available.