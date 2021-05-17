 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLET classes achieve 100 percent first-time pass rate on state exam
0 comments
top story

BLET classes achieve 100 percent first-time pass rate on state exam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLET classes combined.jpeg

The combined day and night classes in the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Mitchell Community College are shown.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Mitchell Spring 2021 (day class) and Fall 2020 (alternating/night class) Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students recently achieved 100 percent first-time pass rate on the state examination.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The two BLET courses were comprised of 21 students from a variety of backgrounds. Students recently competed coursework and took their examination on Friday, May 7. The average score was 87 percent.

Mitchell offers six BLET courses per year with a variety of scheduling to accommodate student needs. Individuals who are not working full-time can complete the course in one semester with the “day class” option. Students who are currently employed full-time can complete the course over two semesters with the “alternating/night class” option. Class formats are 765 hours of training and cost $680. Students sponsored by a law enforcement agency qualify for a registration fee waiver ($180 value). Several BLET scholarship opportunities are also available.

To learn more about the BLET and law enforcement continuing education, visit mitchellcc.edu/BLET or contact program coordinator Todd Carver at tcarver@mitchellcc.edu or 704-878-3253. For more information on all public safety training programs and courses, contact David Bullins at dbullins@mitchellcc.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden to working families: 'Help is here'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics