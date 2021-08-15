Blood drive is planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross in their mobile unit Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and the community is encouraged to participate. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”