 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood drive is planned
0 Comments
alert top story

Blood drive is planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross in their mobile unit Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and the community is encouraged to participate. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take steps to stop the clot
Local News

Take steps to stop the clot

  • Updated

The pandemic has heightened attention to the dangers of blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and clot-provoked stro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics