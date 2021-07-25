Blood drive is planned

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville, will host a community American Red Cross blood drive July 29. The event will be held in the church’s family life center from 2-6:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ProspectPresbyterianChurch or call 704-664-1514.
Those wishing to streamline their donation experience may visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questions on the day of their appointment.
