Blood drive planned for May 12 at 20 locations

Twenty locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Charlotte, Western North Carolina and Northwestern South Carolina will be hosting a blood drive with OneBlood on May 12.

The theme for the blood drive is “Give as He Gave.”

“Many individuals and families have recently remembered the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ through their Lent and Easter observances,” said Matthew Harding, an area faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ in North Carolina. “We are inviting the community to come and donate blood on May 12 in honor of that priceless gift from the Savior.”

In addition to the satisfaction felt by saving up to three lives with each blood donation, donors will receive a free wellness checkup and thank you gifts from OneBlood including a limited edition Give as He Gave T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

Generally, healthy individuals who are 16 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.

“Blood that is donated today will be on the way to help a patient within two or three days,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood. “The turnaround is fast, making the need constant.”

The blood drive planned at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mooresville, 148 Lazy Lane, will be held from 2-7 p.m. For additional locations, times, and appointments for the Give as He Gave Blood Drive, visit oneblood.org/save.

OneBlood is a not-for-profit blood center responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. To learn more about OneBlood visit www.oneblood.org.