Blue Devils drop season opener to Hough

Mooresville High School (0-1) dropped its season opener to No. 3 Hough High School (2-0) 48-9 on Friday night.
The Blue Devil offense found it tough sledding against a stout Huskie defensive front led by Wisconsin commit Curtis Neal. Mooresville mustered just over 20 rushing yards and nine first downs in the game.
“When they can lock down in the secondary and go man coverage it really frees up their front guys,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “With an inexperienced offensive line it gave us some problems blocking them.”
Hough junior running back JT Smith opened the scoring first for the Huskies with a one-yard run to push the score to 10-0. Smith added a 39-yard score later in the first half. Smith rushed for 61 yards and two scores.
Huskies kicker Nolan Hauser added a field goal in the first and another just before halftime.
Sophomore Blue Devil cornerback Ziquel Adams put the first Mooresville points on the board blocking a Huskie punt through the end zone for a safety to make it 10-2 after the first quarter. Adams had six tackles. Mooresville defenders Trey Birchett and Caleb Edstrom both added more than five tackles each.
Huskie quarterback Tad Hudson earned offensive player of the game honors going 17-for-34 for 294 yards and three touchdowns. A 32-yard strike to Andrew Kryshtalowych pushed the Huskies halftime lead to 27-2. Kryshtalowych had six catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought our effort was really good tonight, proud of the way our kids fault,” Nixon said. “We challenged them at halftime to just keep fighting, I don’t think they laid down and kept playing.”
Mooresville responded to that challenge. After Kryshtalowych’s second score, Mooresville responded with a 78-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Sebastian Brown to LaTron Jackson to make it 34-9 after three quarters.
The Huskies would add two more touchdowns in the final frame. Both teams combined for over 30 penalties and the final play of the game was a penalty.
“We have some things we need to work on,” Nixon said. “Hopefully we’ll go back to work on Monday and we’ll get better at them.”
Mooresville’s loss Friday night extended its losing streak to Hough to seven straight games. Hough will travel to Cox Mill next Friday night. Mooresville will travel to West Rowan the same night.