Blue Devils romp in first round, 47-26; advance to play Butler

No one said the playoffs were easy, and for the first quarter and a half of Mooresville’s first round matchup with Southwest Guilford, the Blue Devils looked like they were in for a battle to advance to the second round.

Then the 2-seed remembered what got them there.

After enduring a wild start to the game, Mooresville (10-1) settled in to turn a close game into a blowout, running away with a 47-26 win over the 31-seed Southwest Guilford (5-6) in the first round of the 4A West Playoffs on Friday night.

“We have a really resilient group,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “They’ve done it all year. They’re just going to keep playing no matter what happens.”

Resiliency was a trait that the Blue Devils certainly needed to show in the first quarter as the Cowboys took their first possession of the game and ran the ball all over the home team, going 80 yards on 10 plays for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Mooresville followed up that opening possession with a dud, going three-and-out and punting the ball back to Southwest Guilford. Once again, the Cowboys started building a drive, but the Blue Devil defense stood firm to force a punt near midfield. Six plays later, the Blue Devils were celebrating in the end zone following a 23-yard touchdown run from Jawarn Howell that tied the game at seven late in the first quarter.

Just one snap after that, Mooresville was celebrating in the same end zone once again after the defense blew up a Southwest Guilford run play behind the goal line for a safety and a 9-7 lead at the end of the first.

The Blue Devil offense was once again stymied following the safety, and a bad snap on a punt set Southwest Guilford up with the ball inside the Mooresville 20. After another two plays, the Cowboys had regained the lead, 13-7, but that lead was even shorter lived.

On the ensuing kickoff, Terrell Simonton fielded a short kick near the 20, broke out to the right, and sprinted down the near sideline for a special teams touchdown to take back the lead for the Blue Devils, 16-13, with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

In just 1:57 of game time, a combined total of 22 points were scored, leading to three lead changes and a tie, all while just six offensive plays were run.

“It’s always really nice to get scores on defense and special teams,” Nixon said. “Those two units have been huge for us all season long.”

After that wild stretch, the lead would never change hands again.

After building their advantage out to 30-19 heading into the locker room at halftime, the Blue Devils took the first possession of the second half into the end zone to extend their lead to 18, 37-19.

The touchdown came from an unexpected source as Caleb Edstrom, a starting linebacker, scored his first rushing touchdown of the season.

The unit that Edstrom captains dominated the Cowboys in the second half, not allowing a single yard in Southwest Guilford’s first four possessions after halftime. Each of those four possessions ended in either a three-and-out or a turnover on downs, all while the Blue Devil offense kept piling on the points, building out to a 47-19 lead early in the fourth.

Southwest Guilford would add a touchdown late, but the outcome had long since been decided.

“There are no bad wins in the playoffs,” Nixon said. “We did what we needed to do and went 1-0 this week and we get to keep playing.”

The Blue Devils racked up 325 rushing yards in their victory with 210 of those coming from Howell, his second game more than 200 yards rushing this season. The senior also scored three touchdowns in the game.

Mooresville quarterback Jamere Cherry completed just one pass in the game, but that was a touchdown pass to Randy Fulmore in the final seconds of the first half.

“They had us outnumbered at the line of scrimmage, but we liked some things that we saw in the running game around the edge,” Nixon said. “We wanted to what they were giving us.”

The Blue Devils’ season will continue next week as they play host to the 15-seed Butler (9-2). It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

“Butler will be a big challenge for us,” Nixon said. “It’s crucial that we show up and have a good week of practice.”

Kickoff between the Blue Devils and the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.