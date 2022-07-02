Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month showcases artists

Watch handmade pottery emerge from a kiln, learn how traditional hooked rugs get their shape and see a simple block of wood become a toy car — these experiences and more take place this July for Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County.

The month-long event showcases 13 studios and galleries located along three Henderson County trails curated by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. The trails are Touring the Heart of Hendersonville, Wandering Flat Rock and Finding Wonders in the Outskirts.

“July is a wonderful time to explore the studios and galleries of these talented artists,” said Michelle Owens, executive director of Henderson County Tourism. “Art enthusiasts can follow each trail completely, or they can pick and choose based on personal preferences.”

Artists represented along the trails include potters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, fiber artists and more. Several galleries exhibit local and regional art, from functional to decorative.

In addition to holding regular visiting hours, artists along the trails host special events for Craft Trails Month. Dian Magie Pottery will fire her custom-built wood-fired kiln July 3 and unload finished pieces July 6.

Art MoB Studios will be hosting rug-hooking demonstrations every Monday in July, as well as basket-making demonstrations July 9 and 21, and a face jug demonstration July 23. On July 24, Apple Country Woodcrafters will hold an open house. Stop by Sweet Magnolia Gallery Wednesday-Saturday to see Melina Lawton create her one-of-a-kind jewelry.

While most galleries keep regular hours, some studios are open by appointment only, so visitors should call ahead.

For information about Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County, including maps, artist profiles and a listing of special events, visit http://www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/businesses/craft-trails or call 800-828-4244.