 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Star Mothers lend helping hands
0 comments
featured

Blue Star Mothers lend helping hands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. volunteered their time and served food to those attending the grand reopening of Richard’s Coffee Shop on April 15.

Several of the ladies noted that they normally serve food at the coffee shop every Thursday before a holiday. They named this special day a Welcome Back event and had the opportunity to visit with everyone on their first Thursday back in person.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the food that the group served, a special flag cake, which was made by Loretta Scottie, daughter of Bob “Hoot” Evers, was served during the celebration.

The local NC4 Southern Piedmont Blue Star Mothers meets at the VFW in Statesville, and Roseann Phillips serves as president of the chapter.

On the national’s organization’s website, it noted that the first meeting was conducted Feb. 1, 1942, with 300 mothers meeting in Flint, Michigan. It continued by telling that the “organization provides support for active duty service personnel, promotes patriotism, assists veterans’ organizations and are available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests over NC shooting as FBI investigate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics