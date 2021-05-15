 Skip to main content
Board hears requests for addition of firefighters, protective equipment for officers
Board hears requests for addition of firefighters, protective equipment for officers

IMG_7677.JPG

Members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, along with Fire Chief Curt Deaton, left, and Mayor Miles Atkins, right, break ground on the site of the town’s sixth fire station in April. A request for the funding for staff at the new station was presented at a budget session last week.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Mooresville Tribune

Editor’s note: This is the second part of the Tribune’s recap of Mooresville’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget. 

  Fire, police and utility needs were the topics of discussion during the second of two workshops held May 13 regarding the town’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year draft budget.

                  A day earlier, Town Manager Randy Hemann first presented the recommended $121.6 million balanced budget to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and department heads at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. The proposed budget maintains the current property tax rate of 58 cents per valuation, a flat rate for the past 14 years, Hemann said. 

                  Each fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. Hemann will likely present the finalized budget to the Board of Commissioners in June. No date has been set for a public hearing on the budget but it must be approved and adopted by the Board by June 30.

                  The proposed budget includes funding for the construction of Liberty Park Phase II, the design and construction of the Mooresville Skate Park, the funding of the Mooresville Public Library West Branch, a new fire truck, 21 new full-time positions and a three percent merit increase, Hemann said. 

                  The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget is approximately $5 million less than the previous year’s fiscal year budget totaling $126.5 million, but this year’s proposed General Fund total, at $78.7 million, is up 11 percent from last year. That’s about $8 million more in the General Fund in this budget compared to last because of town growth. The General Fund makes up nearly two-thirds of the proposed budget and accounts for all governmental services and town financial resources. The budget’s General Fund covers the operational activities of general government, public safety, transportation, environmental protection and culture and recreation. Primary revenue sources are ad valorem, or property taxes, state-shared revenues, sales taxes, permits and fees.

                  Thursday’s budget workshop primarily dealt with fund requests from the departments of public safety and public works. 

                  Mooresville Fire Chief Curt Deaton requested the town include funding for the positions of nine additional firefighters to staff Fire Station No. 6 currently under construction at N.C. 801 and Manufacturer's Boulevard at the East Mooresville Business Park. Deaton said he had applied for a grant that would cover the cost of these positions for three years but would not know if the department would receive the grant funding until this summer. Deaton also said he needed funding for the creation of a schematic of Fire Station No. 7 to be built in the Langtree area near Alcove Road. “Obviously, we’re going to have to have some kind of presence in the south end of town with the growth that we have so we are looking to possibly do some type of  small-scale schematic…” Deaton said. 

                  Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani requested the funding of several items to protect his officers. “There used to be a time, like I said before, in the not so distant past when breaking into cars for loose change and shooting at police officers were two different things,” Campurciani said. “Currently, that’s not the case anymore.”

                  He requested funding for rifle rated plates to slip into protective bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets. A ballistic helmet protected the lone survivor of the fatal attack on two law enforcement officers in Boone earlier this month, he said.       

                  Capital investments for public safety include the purchase of a new fire engine and the purchase of replacement vehicles for nine police patrol vehicles and two CID vehicles and police shooting range improvements. 

By the numbers

Here are proposed budget presentation highlights from several town departments:

PUBLIC SAFETY

POLICE

$12.8 million, up $940,413 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Capital Investments - replacement vehicles

Nine patrol vehicles

Two CID vehicles

Shooting range improvements

Rifle rated plates and ballistic helmets

Mid-year FY21 hires (partially grant funded)

FIRE

$11.4 million, up $1,007,699

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Requested positions - Nine firefighter positions to staff Fire Station No. 6 (3/4 year)

Fire Station No. 7 schematic

Capital investment for a fire engine

PUBLIC SERVICES ADMINISTRATION

$568,137, down $18,804 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Stormwater transfer - $530,735 to reimburse the General Fund for personnel and services rendered

Utilities transfer - $2.5 million to reimburse the General Fund for personnel and services rendered

ENGINEERING

$1.2 million, up $68,015 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Requested position - Engineer 1 (funded by transfer from Enterprise Funds)

Downtown signal counts completion

Downtown transportation study

Traffic unit feasibility study

East-West Connector Phase II - 25 percent completion

Mazeppa Road Flyover design completion

Sanitation

$2.1 million, up $36,633 from last year

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Requested position - Sanitation equipment operator II

New side loader

Sanitation fees generating $1.8 million

Streets

$2.2 million, up $89,330 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

$1.6 million paving project

Increased Overall Pavement Condition Rating increase from 70.8 to 79.4 over five years

Fleet Maintenance

THE NUMBERS

$1 million, down $12,968 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet expansion will be complete

Facility Maintenance

$902,132, up $76,108 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Requested position - Crew leader

Vehicle for requested position

Current projects:

Fleet expansion

Fire training center

Fire Station No. 6

Police headquarters

Upcoming projects:

Liberty Park Phase II

Westside Library

Mooresville Skate Park

Annex building design

WATER SEWER ADMINISTRATION

$9.2 million, down $11.2 million from last year

Meter Reading

$860,735, up $28,168 from last year

Line Maintenance

$3.9 million, up $363,755 from last year

Pump Maintenance

$1.5 million, down $888,203 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Water and Wastewater Comprehensive Master Plan

Wiggins Road Pump Station and Outfalls

Annual water sewer/rehabilitation - 2” waterline replacement project

N.C. 801/N.C. 150 waterline connections

Lake Norman bar screen upgrades

Large water meter testing

Water Treatment

$3.8 million, up $630,123 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Repairs to raw water intake

Rebuild high service pumps - WP1

Elevated storage

Wastewater Treatment

$4.1 million, up $15,634 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Preliminary WWTP Expansion Alternatives Study

STORMWATER

$3 million, up $1.2 million from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHT

Requested position - Stormwater Equipment Operator

Replacement leaf truck

Design and right of way for Center Avenue infrastructure and culvert replacement

Construction of North Maple Street culvert replacement delayed from FY21

Construction of Cedar-Edgemoor improvements project delayed from FY21

Town-wide curb and gutter condition survey

Curb and gutter replacement on town owned streets

POWELL BILL (GAS TAX)

$1.1 million, up $10,883 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS:

$785,882 for half of streets paving project

