Board hears requests for addition of firefighters, protective equipment for officers

Mooresville Fire Chief Curt Deaton requested the town include funding for the positions of nine additional firefighters to staff Fire Station No. 6 currently under construction at N.C. 801 and Manufacturer's Boulevard at the East Mooresville Business Park. Deaton said he had applied for a grant that would cover the cost of these positions for three years but would not know if the department would receive the grant funding until this summer. Deaton also said he needed funding for the creation of a schematic of Fire Station No. 7 to be built in the Langtree area near Alcove Road. “Obviously, we’re going to have to have some kind of presence in the south end of town with the growth that we have so we are looking to possibly do some type of small-scale schematic…” Deaton said.