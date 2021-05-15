Board hears requests for addition of firefighters, protective equipment for officers

Editor’s note: This is the second part of the Tribune’s recap of Mooresville’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
Fire, police and utility needs were the topics of discussion during the second of two workshops held May 13 regarding the town’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year draft budget.
A day earlier, Town Manager Randy Hemann first presented the recommended $121.6 million balanced budget to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners and department heads at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. The proposed budget maintains the current property tax rate of 58 cents per valuation, a flat rate for the past 14 years, Hemann said.
Each fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. Hemann will likely present the finalized budget to the Board of Commissioners in June. No date has been set for a public hearing on the budget but it must be approved and adopted by the Board by June 30.
The proposed budget includes funding for the construction of Liberty Park Phase II, the design and construction of the Mooresville Skate Park, the funding of the Mooresville Public Library West Branch, a new fire truck, 21 new full-time positions and a three percent merit increase, Hemann said.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget is approximately $5 million less than the previous year’s fiscal year budget totaling $126.5 million, but this year’s proposed General Fund total, at $78.7 million, is up 11 percent from last year. That’s about $8 million more in the General Fund in this budget compared to last because of town growth. The General Fund makes up nearly two-thirds of the proposed budget and accounts for all governmental services and town financial resources. The budget’s General Fund covers the operational activities of general government, public safety, transportation, environmental protection and culture and recreation. Primary revenue sources are ad valorem, or property taxes, state-shared revenues, sales taxes, permits and fees.
Thursday’s budget workshop primarily dealt with fund requests from the departments of public safety and public works.
Mooresville Fire Chief Curt Deaton requested the town include funding for the positions of nine additional firefighters to staff Fire Station No. 6 currently under construction at N.C. 801 and Manufacturer's Boulevard at the East Mooresville Business Park. Deaton said he had applied for a grant that would cover the cost of these positions for three years but would not know if the department would receive the grant funding until this summer. Deaton also said he needed funding for the creation of a schematic of Fire Station No. 7 to be built in the Langtree area near Alcove Road. “Obviously, we’re going to have to have some kind of presence in the south end of town with the growth that we have so we are looking to possibly do some type of small-scale schematic…” Deaton said.
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani requested the funding of several items to protect his officers. “There used to be a time, like I said before, in the not so distant past when breaking into cars for loose change and shooting at police officers were two different things,” Campurciani said. “Currently, that’s not the case anymore.”
He requested funding for rifle rated plates to slip into protective bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets. A ballistic helmet protected the lone survivor of the fatal attack on two law enforcement officers in Boone earlier this month, he said.