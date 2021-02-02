Board of Commissioners OK pay increase for public safety employees

Some Town of Mooresville public safety employees will soon see a boost in pay after the Mooresville Board of Commissioners agreed Monday to an increase to help keep their salaries competitive with nearby municipalities.

Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the recommendation of Human Resources Director Tiffany Shelley to pass a 60 percent implementation method of the town’s Public Safety Pay and Classification Study to strengthen the town’s actual average compensation for each classification. This increase, up from the 50 percent implementation method enacted over the past five years, will result in a 3 percent increase for incumbents, Shelley said.

Town officials had sought an increase to help retain and attract new public safety applicants who might go to other cities and towns for employment because of higher pay. Commissioner Bobby Compton said the Town of Mooresville didn’t have to be the “top dog” in market compensation but as long as the pay was near the top of the list, “I think we’ll see a better performance out of all our employees,” Compton said.

Commissioner Gary West said during a meeting last week that without a strategy that offered competitive salary ranges for public safety employees, he worried the town would not be able to compete with other locales, especially with tenured employees retiring.