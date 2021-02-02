Board of Commissioners OK pay increase for public safety employees

Some Town of Mooresville public safety employees will soon see a boost in pay after the Mooresville Board of Commissioners agreed Monday to an increase to help keep their salaries competitive with nearby municipalities.
Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the recommendation of Human Resources Director Tiffany Shelley to pass a 60 percent implementation method of the town’s Public Safety Pay and Classification Study to strengthen the town’s actual average compensation for each classification. This increase, up from the 50 percent implementation method enacted over the past five years, will result in a 3 percent increase for incumbents, Shelley said.
Town officials had sought an increase to help retain and attract new public safety applicants who might go to other cities and towns for employment because of higher pay. Commissioner Bobby Compton said the Town of Mooresville didn’t have to be the “top dog” in market compensation but as long as the pay was near the top of the list, “I think we’ll see a better performance out of all our employees,” Compton said.
Commissioner Gary West said during a meeting last week that without a strategy that offered competitive salary ranges for public safety employees, he worried the town would not be able to compete with other locales, especially with tenured employees retiring.
The Pay and Classification Study is on a four-year rotation to examine different town departments.
Public Safety employees moving one grade would receive a 3 percent increase and those moving two grades would receive a 6 percent increase, Shelley said. Most positions are only moving one grade with the exception of some of the higher positions including police captains, assistant police chiefs and deputy fire chiefs, she said.
After the 3 percent implementation for example, the average salary for a firefighter would be $41,638 which is comparable to Concord and second only to Charlotte, Shelley said. “It’s putting us in a pretty good position with this one grade increase,” Shelley said.
For a police officer, the actual average salary would be $50,671 which brings Mooresville in line with Huntersville, a town only second to Charlotte, Shelley said.
The 3 percent increase would cost the town $340,389 which is currently allotted for in the town’s budget, she said.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners awarded a $246,415 construction contract to State Utility Contractors, Inc. for the town’s Water Main Extension Project on Mooresville Boulevard and approved its associated budget amendment. The project includes the installation of approximately 1,500 linear feet of 16” water main along the south side of Mooresville Boulevard from Mt. Ulla Highway to an existing 12” water main near the Niagara Bottling Facility, said Ashton Walker, a town engineer. The project will create a loop between existing water mains which will improve pressure, fire flow and water quality allowing the town to better serve the Industrial Park, Walker said.