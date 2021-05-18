Board postpones church's utility extension request

The board took the same action just two weeks ago when it tabled action on a utility extension request for a planned 220 single-family home development on 95 acres off Bridges Farm Road from Nest Properties, LLC because fire protection in that area has not yet caught up with proposed development.

“It’s our responsibility to keep people safe and also be consistent in our messaging,” said Commissioner Gary West, adding the town is still working on a fire support plan for that area of town and to grant a utilities extension that night would be “ahead of the curve.”

Fire Station No. 6 is currently under construction at N.C. Highway 801 and Manufacturer’s Boulevard and Fire Station No. 7 is not yet under construction but proposed to be built in the Langtree Road area of town, which would serve the area where Multiply Church hopes to build.

Commissioner Bobby Compton said although the town of Mooresville does has a mutual aid agreement with Mount Mourne Fire Department, allowing development to be built up, annexed and serviced with town utilities before fire support services are ready could hurt the fire department’s Level 1 fire rating. “If we extend ourselves too far, we’re going to lose that rating,” Compton said. “That means people’s insurance goes up.”