Board postpones church's utility extension request

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously decided in a 6-0 vote Monday to table discussion of a utility extension request from Multiply Church for three months.
Commissioner Eddie Dingler motioned to postpone action on the utilities request until the Aug. 2 board meeting in the hopes that more information may be available about the possibility of Mount Mourne Fire Department combining with the town for improved fire protection in the southern end of town.
Multiply Church is planning to build on 8.7 undeveloped acres at 1845 Mecklenburg Highway in the town’s extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction, or ETJ, said town Transportation Planner Erika Martin during the meeting held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. The property is outside the fire department’s performance area and a fire station is needed to adequately service the area, Martin said.
Pastor Zack Whitt asked for the water line extension to the church in order to continue serving the community. “For us, it’s far more than a main water line extension,” Whitt said. ”It’s about the families in this room along with the others that call Multiply Lake Norman home.”
Dingler said he needed more time to consider the request based on how discussions with Mount Mourne Fire Department were going. “I’m not saying no,” said Dingler. “I just need a little more time. … I agree with your passion. What we’re trying to do is trying to keep the answer the same for everyone in all fairness.”
The board took the same action just two weeks ago when it tabled action on a utility extension request for a planned 220 single-family home development on 95 acres off Bridges Farm Road from Nest Properties, LLC because fire protection in that area has not yet caught up with proposed development.
“It’s our responsibility to keep people safe and also be consistent in our messaging,” said Commissioner Gary West, adding the town is still working on a fire support plan for that area of town and to grant a utilities extension that night would be “ahead of the curve.”
Fire Station No. 6 is currently under construction at N.C. Highway 801 and Manufacturer’s Boulevard and Fire Station No. 7 is not yet under construction but proposed to be built in the Langtree Road area of town, which would serve the area where Multiply Church hopes to build.
Commissioner Bobby Compton said although the town of Mooresville does has a mutual aid agreement with Mount Mourne Fire Department, allowing development to be built up, annexed and serviced with town utilities before fire support services are ready could hurt the fire department’s Level 1 fire rating. “If we extend ourselves too far, we’re going to lose that rating,” Compton said. “That means people’s insurance goes up.”
“I think what you’re hearing from commissioners is it’s going to happen,” said Mayor Miles Atkins. “There is tremendous growth pressure to open that area up. And so, the board has already denied several applicants for either utility or annexation requests because we’re not prepared to serve it. But, as commissioners were stating, if you consider letting us table this and then come back at the Aug. 2 meeting, and then we can have a conversation with you between now and then to see how we’re advancing this. I would just hate to take a vote and then it get denied.”
Dingler then made the motion to postpone discussion until Aug. 2 and said the numerous people who appeared to speak at the public hearing in favor of the utility extension request could speak then. The board unanimously approved postponing discussion.
In other business
The board unanimously approved voluntary annexation and utility extension requests for properties at 506, 516, 522 and 548 Bluefield Road and 75 acres off Waterlynn Road.
Commissioners also unanimously approved an agreement with the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation to provide technical assistance services through the ReVamp program of businesses impacted by NASCAR NextGen.
Town Manager Randy Hemann presented the proposed 2022 Fiscal Year budget to the board.
The $121.6 million balanced budget maintains the current property tax rate of 58 cents per valuation, a flat rate for the past 14 years, Hemann said. The proposed budget includes funding for several big-ticket projects, including the construction of Liberty Park Phase II, the design and construction of the Mooresville Skate Park and the funding of the Mooresville Public Library West Branch; as well as a new fire truck; 21 new positions; a three percent merit increase; the Wiggins Road pump station; water line connections at N.C. 801 and N.C. 150; and much needed street maintenance, Hemann said.
A public hearing will be held at the June 7 Board of Commissioners meeting for members of the public to discuss the budget. The board will vote on the proposed budget at this meeting, Hemann said. According to state law, the Board has until the end of June to approve and adopt the budget.
The board recognized May 24-28 as Small Business Week and June 4 as Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day.