Bobby Compton announces his candidacy for mayor of the Town of Mooresville, pledging to lead the community toward a safer and more prosperous future.

Compton, a Mooresville native, retired Mooresville firefighter and town commissioner, officially declared his candidacy for the mayoral seat when filing opened on July 7 with the Iredell County Board of Elections.

He is now sharing his announcement with Mooresville residents as he turns his decades of dedication to the town into a mayoral campaign. Town voters will elect their new mayor on Nov. 7.

“From my years as a firefighter to my current seat as commissioner, improving the lives of Mooresville residents has been at the forefront,” said Compton. “This has been my passion since 18 years old and I hope to continue putting this Town and its people first as Mooresville’s next mayor.”

Compton’s journey of service began in 1974 as a firefighter in Mooresville. From a young age, and for 30 years to follow, he protected lives and property, demonstrating immense courage and dedication. Compton was named fire marshal in 1988 and remained in that position through his retirement in 2005. He returned again to public service in 2011 when elected as commissioner at large, a title that he currently holds. In both of these public-facing roles as well as throughout countless volunteer and community endeavors, Compton said he advocates for the betterment of Mooresville and its people, and he seeks to take that commitment to the next level as mayor.

Compton rests his mayoral campaign on the fundamentals necessary to local government. His major points of attention include:

Public safety. Compton’s experience as a firefighter taught the critical importance of public safety. As mayor, he will prioritize the well-being of Mooresville residents, working closely with law enforcement and the fire service to enhance community safety practices. He also will lead measures that ensure public safety personnel have the necessary resources and support to carry out their life-saving duties effectively.

Economic growth: A thriving economy is essential for the prosperity of Mooresville. With 12 years of expertise in local governance thus far, Compton said he will continue to foster an environment that attracts businesses, encourages entrepreneurship and creates job opportunities for the greater community. His economic policies will focus on sustainability, including small businesses — the backbone of the Town of Mooresville.

Transparent and accountable leadership. Transparency and accountability are long-standing pillars of Compton’s leadership — as a firefighter and staff member, as part of various leadership teams and as a Mooresville commissioner, he said in a news release. As mayor, he pledges to maintain open communication with the public, seeking input on important matters and increased involvement in decision-making. Compton’s administration will be characterized by honesty, integrity and a commitment to serving within the best interests of Mooresville residents, he said.

“It is with pride and determination that I announce my candidacy for Mayor of Mooresville,” said Compton. “My 43 years of local government experience, all in this town that I love, have instilled in me a deep appreciation and allegiance to Mooresville and its citizens. I know where we’ve been, I know where we are currently, and I am eager to lead us into the future.”

He added, “Together, we can continue to grow Mooresville in a positive way and build on the principles of unity, progress and compassion.”

Chris Carney also announced he is seeking to become Mooresville’s next mayor.

The two men are vying for the seat currently held by Miles Atkins, who announced he is not seeking another term.