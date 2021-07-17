Boen Nutting installed as Rotary Club president for 2021-22

The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake–Mooresville announced the award winners for 2020-2021 Rotary year that ended June 30 and inducted its new board of directors for the 2021-2022 Rotary year.
The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville closed out the 2020-21 Rotary year by recognizing those individual members who have demonstrated outstanding service through the club this year.
Club president Ben Baker, owner of BrandSpeed, presented Presidents Awards to two committed Rotarians: Maj. Gen (retired) Mel Spiese served on the board, led the clubs’ major golf tournament fundraiser, and organized the member socials; Sue Robertson, a realtor/broker with Remax Executives, served on the board as the clubs’ Sergeant of Arms, and did a fantastic job of organizing the weekly guest speakers.
“Having club meetings by zoom and slipping in an October in-person fundraiser provided an opportunity for these key leaders to really show their leadership during the challenging times we’ve all been through this last year,” said Baker.
Baker also presented the International Service Award to Deborah Bowen, co-owner of EFC Builders and the committee leader. The Rookie of the Year award went to a new member, Paul Spencer, co-chair of the satellite club and a financial provider with Trivent Financial.
Baker himself was honored by the club members as Rotarian of the Year and as the clubs’ Distinguished Rotarian, a Rotary district recognition that was presented at the annual district conference in May.
Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services for Iredell-Statesville Schools, was installed as the Rotary Club president for the 2021-22 Rotary year. She and her board members were inducted by Chris Nichols, vice president of blueharbor bank, and Rotary’s assistant governor.
The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville has approximately 40 members who are professional men and women living and working in the Mooresville area. Members are dedicated to improving the lives of others in this community and around the world. We meet each Thursday morning beginning at 8 at Victory Lanes Entertainment and Event Center, and on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings at 90 Novanta Pizzeria from 6-7.
For further information regarding this announcement, or the Rotary Club of the Top of the Lake – Mooresville, please contact jayson.poluka@81northcompanies.com.