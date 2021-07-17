Boen Nutting installed as Rotary Club president for 2021-22

The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake–Mooresville announced the award winners for 2020-2021 Rotary year that ended June 30 and inducted its new board of directors for the 2021-2022 Rotary year.

The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville closed out the 2020-21 Rotary year by recognizing those individual members who have demonstrated outstanding service through the club this year.

Club president Ben Baker, owner of BrandSpeed, presented Presidents Awards to two committed Rotarians: Maj. Gen (retired) Mel Spiese served on the board, led the clubs’ major golf tournament fundraiser, and organized the member socials; Sue Robertson, a realtor/broker with Remax Executives, served on the board as the clubs’ Sergeant of Arms, and did a fantastic job of organizing the weekly guest speakers.

“Having club meetings by zoom and slipping in an October in-person fundraiser provided an opportunity for these key leaders to really show their leadership during the challenging times we’ve all been through this last year,” said Baker.

Baker also presented the International Service Award to Deborah Bowen, co-owner of EFC Builders and the committee leader. The Rookie of the Year award went to a new member, Paul Spencer, co-chair of the satellite club and a financial provider with Trivent Financial.