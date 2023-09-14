Classes were cancelled at a Mooresville school and a second one was evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday morning.

The Mooresville Graded School District, in a message to parents, said that an automated phone call conveying a bomb threat was received at both the Selma Burke and East Mooresville Intermediate schools on Thursday morning.

Both schools were evacuated per protocol and all students and staff are safe, the school district said.

District administration and the Mooresville Police Department were contacted.

Due to the timing of the call during morning drop-off, school at East Mooresville was canceled for the day.

Law enforcement officials are on site and working to do a sweep of the building

No threats were received at the other schools, all students are safe, and they are proceeding on their regular schedules, the call said.