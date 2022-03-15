Book banning a hot topic at Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting

“They say they are doing this for the rights of all parents. Well, the parents of Troutman Middle School would be here causing a much bigger ruckus and scene if I just let any and everybody into that school.”

He said there was a separate incident where a parent kept calling and calling the school and didn’t believe the school didn’t have it because there was a video on the internet that claimed it was at the school. He said the school resource officer had to warn the caller after 10 straight calls that she could be arrested for harassment if she didn’t stop.

Paslay said in spite of his decades of living in Iredell County and working in the schools, he has had his integrity questioned more this year than in any other, combined.

“Why? Because everybody is wanting to make everything a political game. I’m not playing that political game. I’ve got a job to do. And that’s the responsibility to keep up, take care of, and do what’s best for Troutman Middle School,” Paslay said.

He said as for the concerns the school’s media center had pornography, parents might want to look at their students’ phones.

“I’d suggest they first look at their child’s cell phone, not their school library. For the trash and pornography that I have to deal with comes from kids sharing it via their phone and social media, not the media center,” Paslay said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL