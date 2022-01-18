Boomers – maximize your health for quality of life

The average U.S. life expectancy of 84 years means many Baby Boomers reaching age 65 have nearly two decades of life ahead. Advanced years bring more risks to your health that can impact quality of life as you age.

Samuel Inkumsah, M.D., a primary care physician with Davis Medical Group, Internal Medicine, Primary Care Fern Creek in Statesville, reminds us some factors like genetics are beyond your control, but healthy lifestyle choices, timely identification and management of the following common, chronic conditions can increase your odds of living a long and healthy life.

Arthritis

Joint paint, stiffness and swelling in our around one or more joints can be signs of arthritis, the leading cause of disability in the U.S. Almost one in four adults develop the condition. Arthritis has many forms, and your doctor can help diagnose and identify the best treatment. Management of arthritis can help you reduce or manage pain, minimize joint damage and improve or maintain functioning.

Type 2 diabetes