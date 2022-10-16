Boos & Brews Street Festival set for Oct. 28

The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is returning for its second year, and the community is invited to come and join in this free, family-friendly event.

Scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m., the festival, held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern Style Band and Friends, will be set up on East Statesville Avenue in Mooresville offering lots of fun activities for the family to enjoy.

“When we did this event last year for the first time, we were hopeful that it would grow in popularity and that more people would participate in the fun this year,” Dr. Sabrina Niggel, executive director of the clinic, said. “By all accounts so far, we will have a terrific event in 2022. More corporate sponsors and volunteers are coming together to support our free clinic and pharmacy, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Live music provided by Southern Style & Friends, a local acoustic duo combining blues, southern rock and Texas country, will be featured at the festival. While listening to the music, visitors can enjoy food and craft beverages from Ghostface and Pizzeria or one of the various food trucks on-site, which will include Wingz on Wheelz, Katie’s Snack Shack, Hoppers Soul Food, Viva Tacos & Sabor, Hot Diggity Dog, Emergensweets and Wrap’N’Roll.

Additional games, contests and activities will be available for all ages in which to take part, including a trick-or-treating lane, pumpkin decorating, face painting, chalk art, games and more. A pumpkin patch will be set up, offering a great opportunity for photographs at the festival.

And don’t forget your costume as there will be a parade of costumes. All ages are encouraged to join in the parade, and dress up your pets and include them as well.

The Boos & Brews Festival is also offering a 50/50 raffle with all the proceeds being split between HealthReach and the individual with the winning ticket. Tickets — one for $5, three for $10 and 10 for $20 — may be purchased online by visiting the clinic website at www.healthreachclinic.org and click on event details. As noted on the website, to pick up your tickets, present your email confirmation at the HealthReach tent from 4-6:45 p.m. The winner will be announced at the event at 7 p.m.

A complete list of sponsors can be seen on the website as well as information on how to purchase T-shirts and learn more about what will be taking place at the festival.